Westmeath blast three goals in second-half surge to dismiss Laois

Westmeath 3-20 Laois 1-10

A commanding second-half display from Westmeath has propelled them into a Leinster Senior Football semi-final.

Jack Cooney’s men trailed by a point at half-time but controlled the second half with goals from Denis Corroon, David Lynch, and Lorcan Dolan ensuring a 16-point win over Laois in Tullamore.

It was a tight game for 45 minutes but Westmeath kicked up a gear in the closing 25 while the Laois challenge fell apart with 15 minutes to go after Westmeath got their second goal and Laois captain Kieran Lillis was sent off.

After an early exchange of frees between twin towers Donie Kingston and John Heslin, Laois grabbed an early fillip when Evan O’Carroll burst through from the wing and found the Westmeath net after seven minutes.

Rather than be caught in the headlights, Westmeath responded in impressive fashion kicking seven of the next eight scores before the water break. Ger Egan and Ronan O’Toole kicked five points between them in that spell and they looked the slicker and more potent outfit as they led 0-7 to 1-2 at the water break.

Laois levelled soon after with two Kingston frees before another free from John Heslin and one with the outside of the boot from Corroon gave Westmeath back the momentum.

Laois upped the ante in the final 10 minutes of the half and with the next three scores, they went into the lead as half-time edged closer. The latter of that trio of points came from the boot of Donie Kingston from a free with Westmeath defender Jamie Gonoud picking up a black card as a result of a cynical foul on Colm Murphy who won the free.

Heslin squared matters again but Laois had the final say of the half with Colm Murphy clipping over from 35 yards and giving his side a narrow 1-8 to 0-10 half-time lead.

John Heslin levelled three minutes after the restart and with Jamie Gonoud barely back on the field after his black card, he played a big role in Westmeath finding the net on 41 minutes. He took off up the field with the ball, laid off to James Dolan who played in Corroon to strike low to the back of the net.

Westmeath now led 1-11 to 1-8 before the teams went through a five minute spell of scoring at will. Lorcan Dolan landed two exquisite scores for Westmeath but at the other end, Donie Kingston replied while Colm Murphy fisted an effort over the bar as Westmeath led 1-13 to 1-10 after 47 minutes.

Westmeath began to pull away at this juncture and by the second water break, they led by five with Ger Egan kicking his fourth and fifth of the day to pull them clear.

The game was put to bed with 15 minutes to play as in the space of a couple of minutes, Westmeath grabbed their second goal and Laois were down to 14 men. David Lynch took a pass from Lorcan Dolan to find the net while two minutes later; Laois captain Kieran Lillis was given his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card.

Westmeath continued to rack up the scores in the closing stages with subs Tommy McDaniel and Darren Giles opening their accounts while Lorcan Dolan notched their third goal with two minutes left.

Scorers for Laois: D Kingston 0-6 (5fs), C Murphy 0-3 (1m), E O'Carroll 1-0, E Lowry 0-1.

Scorers for Westmeath: L Dolan 1-3 (0-1f), J Heslin (3fs), G Egan 0-5 each, D Corroon 1-1, D Lynch 1-0, R O'Toole 0-3, J Dolan, T McDaniel, D Giles 0-1 each.

Laois: N Corbet; T Collins, S Lacey, G Dillon; P O'Sullivan, C Begley, D O'Reilly; K Lillis, J O'Loughlin; E O'Carroll, E Lowry, S Byrne; P Kingston, D Kingston, C Murphy.

Subs: M Barry for C Murphy (51), F Crowley for J O'Loughlin (54), M Timmons for S Byrne (56), D Whelan for E Lowry (57), R Munnelly for P Kingston (58).

Westmeath: J Daly; J Gonoud, K Maguire, B Sayeh; J Dolan, R Wallace, S McCartan; D Corroon, S Duncan; R Connellan, G Egan, D Lynch; L Dolan, J Heslin, R O'Toole.

Subs: J Smith for B Sayeh (ht), F Ayorinde for R Connellan (48), T McDaniel for J Heslin (61), D Giles for D Corroon (63), N Mulligan for J Gonoud (65).

REFEREE: David Coldrick (Meath)