GAA team news: Debut for Tipperary goalkeeper Barry Hogan

Tipperary goalkeeper Barry Hogan will make his championship debut in Sunday’s Munster hurling semi-final against Clare.
Outside of debutant Hogan, Liam Sheedy has gone for the tried and trusted with his team selection, the starting line-up containing 13 players who began the 2019 All-Ireland final win.
Elsewhere, Joe Canning has overcome an old thumb injury to resume his place in the Galway team. He is selected at midfield for Saturday’s Leinster semi-final.
Barry Hogan; C Barrett, Pádraic Maher, B Heffernan; B Maher, S Kennedy, R Maher; N McGrath, M Breen; J Forde, J McGrath, D McCormack; J O'Dwyer, S Callanan, J Morris.
E Murphy; T Walsh, H Lawlor, P Deegan; D Corcoran, P Walsh, C Browne; R Reid, C Fogarty; A Mullen, W Walsh, J Donnelly; E Cody, TJ Reid, B Ryan.
A Nolan; P Smyth, E O'Donnell, C O'Callaghan; D Gray, L Rushe, S Moran; R McBride, C Burke; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Cummey; C Boland, R Hayes, C O'Sullivan.
E Murphy; S Cooney, Daithí Burke, D Morrissey; P Mannion, G McInerney, F Burke; S Loftus, J Canning; J Cooney, C Mannion, A Tuohey; C Whelan, C Cooney, B Concannon.
B Hughes; J Morgan, C Mackin, R Finn; G McCabe, C O'Hanlon, A McKay; N Grimley, O O'Neill; J Hall, R O'Neill, T Kelly; R Grugan, A Murnan, S Campbell.
R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O'Connell, D Ward, R McAnespie; D Hughes, K Lavalle; S O'Hanlon, C McCarthy, M Bannigan; A Mulligan, J McCarron, C McManus.
N Corbet; T Collins, S Lacey, G Dillon; D O'Reilly, C Begley, P O'Sullivan; K Lillis, J O'Loughlin; S Byrne, E O'Carroll, E Lowry; P Kingston, D Kingston, C Murphy.
J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, B Sayeh; J Dolan, R Wallace, J Gonoud; R Connellan, S Duncan; D Corroon, G Egan, D Lynch; L Dolan, J Heslin, R O’Toole.
C Lavin; D Murray, B Stack, C Daly; S Mullooly, C Hussey, N Daly; E Smith, E Nolan; N Kilroy, C Murtagh, S Killoran; D Murtagh, D Smith, C Cox.