GAA team news: Debut for Tipperary goalkeeper Barry Hogan

Elsewhere, Joe Canning has overcome an old thumb injury to resume his place in the Galway team
Tipperary goalkeeper Barry Hogan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 21:45
Eoghan Cormican

Tipperary goalkeeper Barry Hogan will make his championship debut in Sunday’s Munster hurling semi-final against Clare.

Outside of debutant Hogan, Liam Sheedy has gone for the tried and trusted with his team selection, the starting line-up containing 13 players who began the 2019 All-Ireland final win.

Elsewhere, Joe Canning has overcome an old thumb injury to resume his place in the Galway team. He is selected at midfield for Saturday’s Leinster semi-final.

Tipperary (Munster SHC v Clare): Barry Hogan; C Barrett, Pádraic Maher, B Heffernan; B Maher, S Kennedy, R Maher; N McGrath, M Breen; J Forde, J McGrath, D McCormack; J O'Dwyer, S Callanan, J Morris.

Kilkenny (Leinster SHC v Wexford): E Murphy; T Walsh, H Lawlor, P Deegan; D Corcoran, P Walsh, C Browne; R Reid, C Fogarty; A Mullen, W Walsh, J Donnelly; E Cody, TJ Reid, B Ryan.

Dublin (Leinster SHC v Galway): A Nolan; P Smyth, E O'Donnell, C O'Callaghan; D Gray, L Rushe, S Moran; R McBride, C Burke; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Cummey; C Boland, R Hayes, C O'Sullivan.

Galway (Leinster SHC v Dublin): E Murphy; S Cooney, Daithí Burke, D Morrissey; P Mannion, G McInerney, F Burke; S Loftus, J Canning; J Cooney, C Mannion, A Tuohey; C Whelan, C Cooney, B Concannon.

Armagh (Ulster SFC v Antrim): B Hughes; J Morgan, C Mackin, R Finn; G McCabe, C O'Hanlon, A McKay; N Grimley, O O'Neill; J Hall, R O'Neill, T Kelly; R Grugan, A Murnan, S Campbell.

Monaghan (Ulster SFC v Fermanagh): R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O'Connell, D Ward, R McAnespie; D Hughes, K Lavalle; S O'Hanlon, C McCarthy, M Bannigan; A Mulligan, J McCarron, C McManus.

Laois (Leinster SFC v Westmeath): N Corbet; T Collins, S Lacey, G Dillon; D O'Reilly, C Begley, P O'Sullivan; K Lillis, J O'Loughlin; S Byrne, E O'Carroll, E Lowry; P Kingston, D Kingston, C Murphy.

Westmeath (Leinster SFC v Laois): J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, B Sayeh; J Dolan, R Wallace, J Gonoud; R Connellan, S Duncan; D Corroon, G Egan, D Lynch; L Dolan, J Heslin, R O’Toole.

Roscommon (Connacht SFC v Galway): C Lavin; D Murray, B Stack, C Daly; S Mullooly, C Hussey, N Daly; E Smith, E Nolan; N Kilroy, C Murtagh, S Killoran; D Murtagh, D Smith, C Cox.

