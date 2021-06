The delayed 2020 Leinster MFC final between Meath and Offaly takes place on Wednesday evening at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar (7.30pm).

Offaly are appearing in their first Leinster minor football decider in 11 years and are attempting to bridge a 32-year gap to the last time — 1989 — the county won this provincial competition.

Meath were Leinster minor champions as recently as 2018. This evening’s final represents both teams’ first competitive outing since their respective semi-final wins on December 20, 2020. Here are four players who will be pivotal to deciding the outcome.

Eoghan Frayne (Meath)

The Summerhill youngster has top-scored for Meath en route to this decider. He kicked 0-7 (two frees) during their comfortable first-round win over Dublin and followed this up with four apiece in their quarter and semi-final victories. From play, frees, and the mark, full-forward Frayne has proven himself hugely capable in the scoring zone. He will have to be a priority of the Offaly defence.

Keith O’Neill (Offaly)

Now to the Offaly sharpshooter. Jamie Guing, not O’Neill, is Offaly’s top-scorer with 0-8 across their two Leinster Championship outings, but the majority of that total is made up of dead-ball efforts. O’Neill, who plays alongside Guing in the full-forward line, is their top-scorer from play with 1-4 (0-3 against Wicklow in the quarter-final and 1-1 in the semi-final win over Kildare). Along with Cormac Egan, who kicked 1-2 in their two December outings, this Offaly full-forward line has a potent look to it.

Conor Gray (Meath)

A noticeable feature of Meath’s three Leinster Championship wins last autumn and winter was their dominance in the middle third. Particularly influential in this department has been midfielder Conor Gray. The Dunshaughlin star will again look to give his team a foothold around the middle in Mullingar this evening. More than capable of getting forward and getting onto the scoresheet, as he did against Dublin last year.

Cathal Ryan (Offaly)

Anchors the Faithful defence from centre-back. Offaly conceded just nine scores in both their quarter and semi-final wins, although they’ll know they cannot allow Meath in for two goals this evening as they did Kildare in the semi-final. Ryan, from the Daingean club, surged forward to excellent effect in the semi-final when he hit 1-1 from play. Likely to be more preoccupied with defensive duties here.