Sweeney calls for change to Championship structures 

Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney wants the structure of the All-Ireland senior football championship changed and the provincial championships retained as separate competitions.

The Ballyporeen man created history when he became the first Tipp man to lift the Munster Cup in 85 years last November but their defence of that title is widely expected to start and finish against Kerry in Saturday week’s semi-final in Thurles.

The provincial competition remains important to the 31-year-old but the gulf in class between teams is so wide now that he feels the Championship has to be tiered along the lines of the Allianz League, which is one of the proposals at Special Congress later this year.

“I think the game needs it,” said Sweeney at AIB’s launch of their associate sponsorship of the competition. “I think the gap between the top teams and the bottom teams is too big and I think the Championship needs something (different) now.

“I’m all for a shortened season, in general - I’ve been crying out for it for a long time. I think the season is too long.

"Last season was perfect. I think this season again is the way forward and I’m all for the shortened season.

"Obviously, the knock-out, no qualifiers, is only probably for this year and last year obviously with the circumstances and Covid. I really enjoyed that element of it as well, it creates a bit of excitement, but you see with the teams that were knocked out over the weekend, their season is over.

"You see Sligo getting a hammering from Mayo and that’s not good for anyone, it’s no good for Mayo and it definitely no good for Sligo. I definitely think there is a need for two tiers at the very least.”

Sweeney wouldn’t think twice about playing in the Tailteann Cup.

"I’ve no problem playing a second tier. If you’re good enough to get out of it then go and win your Division 3 or Division 4 League title or win the Tailteann Cup and earn your right to play for the Sam Maguire.”

Switching the schedule of the inter-county season so that the provincial championships precede a league-based championship is something he endorses. However provincial conferences with two teams from Leinster coming into Munster is not.

“I’d love to keep the provincial system but just move it forward to spring and have it as a separate competition to the All-Ireland. I love Munster football and I’d love to keep the provincial if we could but my point was if they could separate the provincials and then have the divisions for the All-Ireland I think that’s the way forward.

“I’m a big fan of Munster football, it’s why I play, I love the opportunity. I just love that you always have a chance and ourselves and Cavan proved that. I know teams in Leinster might say differently but I think that’s a unique scenario. I wouldn’t be in favour of any teams outside Munster coming into a Munster championship - I wouldn’t be for that at all.”

Sweeney reports Tipperary will be without one or two more players when Kerry arrive for the provincial semi-final in Semple Stadium. “There are a couple of players at the moment around the middle third who would be touch and go. They probably don’t know themselves because we’re still a good bit out so it will be closer to the game where they’ll know if they’ll be able to plan or not. We’re in a tough place, we’re probably going to be missing one or two of our starting team at the very least. I won’t go into any more specifics than that.”

