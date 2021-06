Crowds of over 5,000 may be permitted at each of next month’s six senior provincial finals.

As this Saturday’s Leinster SHC semi-finals were moved from Portlaoise to Croke Park where 8,000 supporters will be permitted, there are expectations the success of the pilot mass events will pave the way for larger crowds beginning with the Leinster SHC final on July 17 and the Munster SHC and Connacht SFC deciders the following afternoon.