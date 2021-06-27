Cork goal-threat topples Tipperary in Munster semi-final

Cork 4-13 Tipperary 0-16

Goals proved pivotal as Cork got the better of Tipperary in the Munster Senior Camogie Championship semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday night. Two in either half helped them on their way and set up a final date with Limerick next Saturday.

The hosts set the tone when Ciara O’Sullivan raced through the middle and nailed the first after a mere 26 seconds. A second was registered in the eighth minute when Amy O’Connor finished to the net following a sublime run along the end line.

Cork in the ascendancy after 20 minutes, 2-5 to 0-3.

But Tipperary found their feet and struck unanswered points from Cáit Devane (2), Ereena Fryday (2), Grace O’Brien, and Nicole Walsh to cut the deficit to two.

As well, the visitors' goalkeeper Caoimhe Bourke pulled off three great saves to keep her side in contention.

Fiona Keating had the last say of the half to leave Cork in front, 2-6 to 0-9 at the short whistle.

The third quarter remained competitive, Tipperary coming to within one point immediately after the second water break (2-9 to 0-14) thanks mainly to the accuracy of Devane from placed balls.

However, from there on Cork stamped their authority outscoring the visitors 2-4 to two points - substitute Hannah Looney combining with Mackey to fire their third goal. In stoppages, Mackey provided the finish after O’Connor split the defence with a searing run.

Looney featured for the ladies football side against Dublin 24 hours earlier, as had Libby Coppinger who lined out from the start at full-back.

While both teams will benefit from the workout ahead of the All-Ireland championship getting underway next month, Tipperary will be disappointed to have come up short by nine points.

Scorers for Cork: K Mackey (1-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 45), A O’Connor (1-2), C O’Sullivan and H Looney (1-0 each), F Keating (0-3), I O’Regan, S McCarthy, C Sigerson, and A Thompson (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: C Devane (0-10, 0-8 frees, 0-1 45), E Friday (0-2), K Kennedy, N Walsh, M Campion, and G O’Brien (0-1 each).

CORK: A Lee; E Murphy, L Coppinger, A O’Neill; S McCarthy, L Treacy, L Hayes; K Mackey, A Thompson; C Sigerson, F Keating, C O’Sullivan; I O’Regan, A O’Connor, L Collins (Capt).

Subs: H Looney for C O’Sullivan (h-t), H O’Leary for C Sigerson, E Murphy for L Collins (both 59), C Dooley for A O’Neill (63), A Egan for L Coppinger (65).

TIPPERARY: C Bourke; J Bourke, M Ryan, E Loughman; M Eviston, K Kennedy, A McGrath (Joint-Capt); S Fryday, R Howard; E Fryday, N Walsh, E McGrath; G O’Brien, C Devane (Joint-Capt), E Heffernan.

Subs: M Campion for N Walsh (h-t), K Blair for G O’Brien (45), J Kelly for E Heffernan (49), C Hennessy for E Fryday (55).

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare).