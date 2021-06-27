Cork goal-threat topples Tipperary in Munster semi-final

Two in either half helped Cork on their way and set up a final date with Limerick next Saturday
Cork goal-threat topples Tipperary in Munster semi-final

Cork's Amy O'Connor on her way to scoring a goal, under pressure from Eimear Loughman of Tipperary. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 21:30
Therese O’Callaghan

Cork 4-13 Tipperary 0-16 

Goals proved pivotal as Cork got the better of Tipperary in the Munster Senior Camogie Championship semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday night. Two in either half helped them on their way and set up a final date with Limerick next Saturday.

The hosts set the tone when Ciara O’Sullivan raced through the middle and nailed the first after a mere 26 seconds. A second was registered in the eighth minute when Amy O’Connor finished to the net following a sublime run along the end line.

Cork in the ascendancy after 20 minutes, 2-5 to 0-3.

But Tipperary found their feet and struck unanswered points from Cáit Devane (2), Ereena Fryday (2), Grace O’Brien, and Nicole Walsh to cut the deficit to two.

As well, the visitors' goalkeeper Caoimhe Bourke pulled off three great saves to keep her side in contention.

Fiona Keating had the last say of the half to leave Cork in front, 2-6 to 0-9 at the short whistle.

The third quarter remained competitive, Tipperary coming to within one point immediately after the second water break (2-9 to 0-14) thanks mainly to the accuracy of Devane from placed balls.

However, from there on Cork stamped their authority outscoring the visitors 2-4 to two points - substitute Hannah Looney combining with Mackey to fire their third goal. In stoppages, Mackey provided the finish after O’Connor split the defence with a searing run.

Looney featured for the ladies football side against Dublin 24 hours earlier, as had Libby Coppinger who lined out from the start at full-back.

While both teams will benefit from the workout ahead of the All-Ireland championship getting underway next month, Tipperary will be disappointed to have come up short by nine points.

Scorers for Cork: K Mackey (1-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 45), A O’Connor (1-2), C O’Sullivan and H Looney (1-0 each), F Keating (0-3), I O’Regan, S McCarthy, C Sigerson, and A Thompson (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: C Devane (0-10, 0-8 frees, 0-1 45), E Friday (0-2), K Kennedy, N Walsh, M Campion, and G O’Brien (0-1 each).

CORK: A Lee; E Murphy, L Coppinger, A O’Neill; S McCarthy, L Treacy, L Hayes; K Mackey, A Thompson; C Sigerson, F Keating, C O’Sullivan; I O’Regan, A O’Connor, L Collins (Capt).

Subs: H Looney for C O’Sullivan (h-t), H O’Leary for C Sigerson, E Murphy for L Collins (both 59), C Dooley for A O’Neill (63), A Egan for L Coppinger (65).

TIPPERARY: C Bourke; J Bourke, M Ryan, E Loughman; M Eviston, K Kennedy, A McGrath (Joint-Capt); S Fryday, R Howard; E Fryday, N Walsh, E McGrath; G O’Brien, C Devane (Joint-Capt), E Heffernan.

Subs: M Campion for N Walsh (h-t), K Blair for G O’Brien (45), J Kelly for E Heffernan (49), C Hennessy for E Fryday (55).

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare).

More in this section

Jordan Morrissey and Dessie Reynolds 27/6/2021 11 Longford players on the scoreboard in shootout win over Carlow
Neasa Dooley's hat-trick not enough as Laois seal Division 3 title with late winner Neasa Dooley's hat-trick not enough as Laois seal Division 3 title with late winner
Shane Roche celebrates with Seán Nolan 27/6/2021 Wexford’s prize for breaking drought against Wicklow? A date with Dublin
#cork gaa#camogie#tipperary gaa#women’s sport
Cork goal-threat topples Tipperary in Munster semi-final

Cork SHL round-up: Liam Coughlan's goals fire Glen Rovers past Newcestown

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices