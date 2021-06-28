Kieran Kingston: ‘We think we’ve taken a lot from the league’

Cork hurling boss Kieran Kingston has echoed other managers’ calls for seven substitutions in the championship, as was the case in the National League.

“I was surprised to see that changed, I thought it worked well during the league, it worked for management and it worked for players, and it’s nice as well to have 22 lads involved in a game. You had to do two double substitutions, but that’s fine.

“It was surprising to see that change for the championship, in particular with the year that’s in it. It’s not a normal year this year and it wasn’t normal last year.”

Cork lost to Limerick and Galway in their last two league games but Kingston feels the competition benefited his side.

“I thought the league was good for us in terms of building the panel, giving some of the young guys an opportunity. I would have said it worked out well in that regard.

“Okay, we didn’t win the last two games, having been five points up in the last game with eight minutes to go - that was the really disappointing one. We were winning the game and were going to top the group, then we lost the last eight minutes and came fourth in the group.

“Outside of that eight or ten minutes I thought the league was good for us, it’s given us good momentum and we’ve learned a huge amount from it - you learn more from those ten minutes, and from the Limerick game, than the games we won earlier in the league.”

After that final league game, Kingston said Cork had played ten halves of hurling and won eight of them.

“The first half against Limerick was very poor, no doubt about that, and the last ten minutes against Galway cost us.

“But I thought the league overall was good for us. We used thirty players, we gave game time to as many players as we could while keeping our shape and keeping the performance at a particular level.

“Even in the game against Galway, we brought on five forwards in the last 20, 25 minutes, without saying that was why we lost our shape a bit.

“The championship will probably be determined by who’s taken the most from the league campaign, and we’d like to think we learned a lot from the campaign. It’ll have to be taken onto the field next Saturday night.”

The Tracton clubman is happier with Cork’s preparation this year in comparison with 2020.

“The last two years have been difficult for everyone, not just us, but you’d probably think that the way the campaigns have been run, that suited the settled teams a little more.

“We’re trying to build a panel and have a significant number of young fellas, so we’d have liked a Munster league and proper national league and Fitzgibbon Cup campaign, but it is what it is.

“Last year we finished our league in the first week of March, and we got back together on October 13th and were playing on October 31st.

“It was impossible to do anything with the group in 2020 because they were with their clubs - we used Zoom a fair bit this winter for analysis and preparations were better this winter, the lads came back in a good place.

“We’re back around nine weeks now, but last year we had 18 days. There’s a big difference there.”

Limerick take the field next weekend as favourites, but Kingston doesn’t dwell on the implications of the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final, when Cork might have slipped into the decider instead of the Shannonsiders.

“Looking back, it was a game that could have gone either way, people talk about the save (Nickey Quaid from Seamus Harnedy) but there were plenty of other things that happened in that game that were talking points as well.

“No-one knows what would have happened if Cork had gone on to win that game, but you have to give great credit to Limerick, they’re unlucky not to have three All-Irelands in a row, they’ve won national leagues and Munster championships, they’ve done it all and done it really well.

“They play to a system, everyone who’s introduced to that system knows it really well, they know what they’re supposed to do, and their attitude is ‘if you’re good enough to come and beat me, beat me’, and no-one has been good enough to do that.

“Hats off to them, we’d all like to be in that position.”

For his part, Kingston’s happy with his management team as they face into next weekend.

“My job as manager, at the end of the day the buck stops with me. Whoever gets credit when you win, the manager gets the blame when you lose. That’s the way it is and everyone knows that, there has to be someone to have a cut off.

“There can only be one manager, only one guy who calls the shots, but I’m lucky to have guys with me who have done it on and off the field, guys with great experience.

“Diarmuid (O’Sullivan) has been involved with Cork hurling for the last few years with me, I’ve been selector, coach and manager, Ger (Cunningham) has done it in different counties, Donal (O’Grady) has done it with Cork and other counties.

“The key for me in bringing in these guys is how well they can work together as a group. It’s not about individuals but what we can do as a group, and in the backroom of 22 people we have, each person is only there for one reason - for what they can give to Cork hurling.

“Their passion for the game is incredible, and it’s just a matter of defining their roles and they do their jobs to the best of their ability.”