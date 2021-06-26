Wexford make light work of Laois

Leinster SHC quarter-final: Wexford 5-31 Laois 1-23

Wexford made light work of an outclassed Laois side on Saturday as they geared up for a tilt at old rivals Kilkenny in the Leinster SHC semi-final.

Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald was absent from the sideline but that didn’t hinder them and the result was never in doubt as they blew Laois out of the water with Rory O’Connor turning on the style. The result was beyond doubt at half time but Wexford kept the hammer down and inflicted more second-half misery on Cheddar Plunkett’s men.

Rory O’Connor landed 1-7 while Conor McDonald helped himself to 2-4 as Wexford hit all except three frees of their 5-31 total from play with 13 different scorers.

Wexford led by 0-9 to 0-2 at the first water break with their long-range score taking a joy to watch. Shortly after that break, they set about putting the game to bed. Conor McDonald fired over three points and just before the half time break, Rory O’Connor netted their first goal to see them clear at half time – 1-20 to 0-10.

The second half was more of the same and while Laois did finish strong, Wexford piled on the pressure in the second half with two goals from Conor McDonald, the second just after the water break leaving them 3-27 to 0-17 clear.

Lee Chin added another soon after before Laois sub Ciaran Comerford grabbed one back as a consolation for the Laois men.

Substitute David Dunne added the fifth goal while a free from Paul Morris brought up the 30 point mark for Davy Fitzgerald’s men.

Laois must now take on Antrim with the winner advancing in the qualifiers and the losers being relegated to the Joe McDonagh cup for the 2022 season.

Scorers for Wexford: R O'Connor (1-7), C McDonald (2-4, L 1-2, 1f), P Morris (0-5, 1f), D Dunne (1-0), K Foley (0-3), D O'Keefe, M Dwyer and L Óg McGovern (0-2 each), M Fanning (free), G Bailey, S Murphy and C Dunbar 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: PJ Scully (0-8 (0-5f, 1 '65'), C Comerford (1-1), C Dwyer (0-4), P Purcell (0-3), R King and C Collier 0-2 each, L Cleere, J Kelly and M Whelan (0-1 each).

WEXFORD: M Fanning; S Donohoe, L Ryan, S Reck; G Bailey, M O'Hanlon, S Murphy; D O'Keefe, L Og McGovern; R O'Connor, L Chin, K Foley; M Dwyer, P Morris, C McDonald.

Subs: J O'Connor for D O'Keefe (50), C Flood for S Donohoe (55), D Dunne for M Dwyer (55), C Firman for G Bailey (61), C Dunbar for L Chin (67).

LAOIS: E Rowland; D Hartnett, C McEvoy, S Downey; S Maher, R Mullaney, J Kelly; F C Fennell, P Purcell; J Ryan, C Dwyer, R King; PJ Scully, W Dunphy, C Collier.

Subs: E Lyons for J Ryan (ht), L Cleere for D Hartnett (48), A Dunphy for W Dunphy (53), C Comerford for P Purcell (53), M Whelan for Sean Downey (54).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)