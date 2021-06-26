Colm Collins eyes ‘super performance’ to buck Clare’s Killarney trend

Colm Collins believes his Clare charges have within them the “super performance” required to upset Kerry in their own backyard.

The picture painted by the Clare manager earlier this week is of a team coming to the boil at just the right time and he is hopeful the visitors to Killarney can churn out the necessary display he knows they are capable of.

“There is no doubt in my mind that we are going to have to come up with our best performance of the year on Saturday evening. That’s a given. But I think it’s in us,” said Collins.

“We have been playing well. We have been improving every day we go out. Even though our last two games ended in defeat, there was still a lot of good stuff in those games that we can bring on and hopefully everything will come together on Saturday evening.

“There are a lot of good things happening. We need a super performance, but I think it is in these guys and hopefully it will come out in Killarney.”

Not that Collins needed any reminding, but this evening’s venue has proven most unkind to him and his players in recent seasons.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice — the Kerry manager on the occasions of the county’s 12- and 22-point Clare dismissals at Fitzgerald Stadium in 2016 and 2018 — correctly pointed out on Wednesday of this week that while the Banner have succeeded in making matters “tight” and “sticky” when Kerry visit Ennis, a definite factor this evening will be Clare’s track record of failing to compete on Kingdom soil.

“The Fitzgerald Stadium factor is a huge one. 2014, 2017, and 2019 were all tough games in Ennis, whereas in Killarney the pattern has been quite comfortable,” Fitzmaurice remarked.

Collins can’t but agree.

“We’ve had two very disappointing displays in Killarney. A wish for Saturday evening would be that we bring together all the positive and pleasing aspects from our four Division 2 League games.

“We would have been very happy with our second-half performance against Mayo, which was our most recent game. There were a lot of aspects in the Cork game you’d have been happy with. To get a win in Newbridge was something that had eluded us for a while, but we got there.

“One of the really pleasing aspects about the second half against Mayo was our shooting efficiency. We were up on 70% in the second half. Our kickouts were much better and tidier too.

“Then you have got the given things like workrate and spirit, you have got to bring them to the table when you are playing Division 1 teams. They showed them in spades during the second half against Mayo. We have got to bring that in a 70-minute performance this time.”

After Mickey Harte handed back the Tyrone bainisteoir’s bib last November, Collins assumed the title of longest-serving football manager of the same county. What we didn’t know at the time, however, was that Collins was considering pulling the plug on his own Clare tenure in the wake of their “terrible” Munster quarter-final display against Tipperary.

When asked if he considered stepping down as manager following the 2-11 to 1-11 defeat, a result which marked the end of his seventh year at the helm, Collins replied: “Absolutely”.

“It was a very disappointing display. When you are part of a management team, you must take responsibility for that kind of thing.”

So what convinced him to go again for an eighth spin on the carousel?

“The players, really. Players asked us to stay on. We had the support of the county board too, the secretary and chairman supported us and wanted us to stay on.

“The players would have been the main factor because if you don’t have the players with you, you are wasting your time.”

Their back-to-back wins in Rounds 1 and 2 of this season’s truncated League had a fair bit to do with wanting to scratch the six-month itch that was their 2020 Championship-ending Thurles no-show. It was the first time during Collins’ reign that Clare’s season concluded without a provincial championship victory.

“That was a terrible performance and we were all very disappointed with it. It was something we wanted to rectify this year. We were really looking forward to getting back together, especially in the context of what happened and the season then being delayed and Covid and everything like that.”

Finishing on the subject of Covid, the Banner boss said he and his backroom team have dealt much more effectively this year with the restrictions and limitations put on inter-county activity as a result of the pandemic. How they adapted and adjusted has been superior to what was done last autumn.

“We found certain aspects very hard last year, but we got around them better this year. The blatant one was team meetings. Last year, a lot of the time we had them standing up in the middle of a pitch. It wasn’t really suitable.

“This year, we used Zoom a lot better. Any meetings we had, we were able to practice social distancing and use an appropriate setting for them rather than standing out in the middle of a pitch in the cold and rain.

“We did a lot better in that area for sure, so overall our preparations have been a lot better.”