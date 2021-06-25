Times, TV details, and predictions: All you need to know as GAA championships begin

SATURDAY

Munster SFC quarter-finals.

Limerick v Waterford, LIT Gaelic Grounds 3pm (J. McQuillan, Cavan). Live GAAGO.

Limerick’s progression these past two seasons is undeniable but they aren’t and may never be in a position to take a fixtures like this in their stride, especially when it’s all or nothing. Waterford have nothing to lose, have a thorough manager in Shane Ronanyne and while it may be next year before he really gets his teeth into the role Limerick can expect intensity here. The class of Iain Corbett will be needed as well as a sharp forward line but Limerick to advance.

Verdict: Limerick.

Kerry v Clare, Fitzgerald Stadium 7pm (J. Henry, Mayo) Live RTÉ.

Reverse the venue and the margin between these two is more than cut in half. Kerry appear men on a mission and at a venue where the county hasn’t lost a knockout game since 1995 they will be even more empowered. Clare played Kerry enough in recent years not to be daunted by this trip and in retaining Division 2 status again they have shown they can hold their own. David Tubridy and Eoin Cleary’s nous will be required to keep in touch and cool heads must be evident from the outset given how hot Kerry have been out of the blocks in recent home games. Get in Kerry’s faces and Clare can make a match of this but there’s an insatiable streak about how Kerry are playing right now.

Verdict: Kerry.

Connacht SFC quarter-final.

Sligo v Mayo, Markievicz Park 4.30pm (P. Faloon, Down) Live Sky Sports.

Tony McEntee is hardly going to change his football philosophy and park the bus for this one. At the same time, he’s not going to expect Sligo to challenge Mayo in a scoring slug-out. He will know plenty about the leaders in the Mayo group but the youngbloods are obviously a less known quantity to him. It’s their vibrancy that should win out the day here as much as Sligo have an attack that will give Mayo awkward moments.

Verdict: Mayo.

Leinster SHC quarter-finals.

Dublin v Antrim, Páirc Tailteann 3pm (L. Gordan, Galway). Live GAAGO.

The upset has been talked up so much that a win for Antrim would no longer feel like one. Antrim know they can more than compete and with Eamonn Dillon, the one forward who consistently threatens the goal, out injured Dublin’s attacks looks a little blunter. That’s not to say they don’t have some fine finishers but Mattie Kenny’s team aren’t known for their ruthlessness. Keep their discipline and Donal Burke off the scoresheet and the Saffrons have a great opportunity of setting up a date with Galway but Dublin are forewarned and can grit it out.

Verdict: Dublin.

Wexford v Laois, UPMC Nowlan Park 6pm (T. Walsh, Waterford) Live GAAGO.

If Laois aren’t careful, they will have two relegation play-offs to contend with and on the basis of the league form that will be their fate next month as well as August when they face Westmeath to stay in Division 1. Perhaps Seamus “Cheddar” Plunkett has been targeting the latter part of the season and there is enough talent in his group to hurt Wexford but the 2019 Leinster winners aren’t for dismissing anyone after the disappointing championship they had last year. Wexford’s injury problems at the back raise a red flag but in beating Dublin they showed enough depth to contend with most of what’s thrown at them.

Verdict: Wexford.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Group A.

Kildare v Carlow, St Conleth’s Park 4pm (C. Cunning, Antrim).

A stunning Division 2B campaign for Kildare but they haven’t been playing the same level of teams as Carlow in the group above them. Carlow have also shown they can find the net regularly.

Verdict: Carlow.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Group B.

Kerry v Down, Austin Stack Park 12.30pm (C. McAllister, Cork).

The margin was 11 points at this venue last month despite Kerry being down a number of players at the time. The result should be the same if not the difference between the sides as Kerry, who know they can afford any missteps in their push for the McCarthy Cup, look to begin their campaign in style.

Verdict: Kerry.

Christy Ring Cup, Group A.

Wicklow v Roscommon, County Grounds, Aughrim 4pm (T. Gleeson, Dublin).

Both suffered relegation from their respective divisions but Wicklow were playing tougher teams.

Verdict: Wicklow.

Nicky Rackard Cup, Group A.

Donegal v Mayo, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny 2.30pm (K. Brady, Louth).

Donegal were comfortable winners when they faced off in the league and anything other than a home win would be a surprise.

Verdict: Donegal.

Lory Meagher Cup, Group A.

Longford v Louth, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 4pm (B. Keon, Galway).

Sliding doors for these two as Louth take Longford’s place in Division 3A next season.

Verdict: Louth.

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 final.

Cork v Dublin, Croke Park 7.30pm (S. Mulvihill, Kerry) Live TG4.

Six months on from their All-Ireland final where Cork looked the part in the first half only for Dublin to then take over, these two square off again. And while there are personnel changes on both sides and it is a league decider, there should be a bit of bite here, particularly from Cork who know now how it must have felt for Dublin to play second fiddle before they made their breakthrough victory. The presence of supporters can only add to the occasion and the fare. Cork faced stiffer opposition in their semi-final in the form of Donegalwhile Dublin dismissed a transitional Mayo team. Cork know where to hurt Dublin, their attack is flying right now, but the question is can they sustain the pain. In this campaign, Dublin are closer to Championship shape than previous years and that should be seen on the scoreboard.

Verdict: Dublin.

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 Final.

Kerry v Meath, Croke Park, 5pm Live TG4.

Both Kerry and Meath are brimming with talent — and with promotion to the top flight on their minds. Kerry dropped down from Division 1 when they suffered relegation in 2018 while Meath have adapted brilliantly to the second tier, having been crowned Division 3 champions in 2019. Kerry’s pride was dented three years ago when the Kingdom slumped into Division 2 but double-act Declan Quill and Darragh Long are shrewd operators and they’ve put together a united and hungry squad.

Verdict: Kerry.

SUNDAY

Munster SHC quarter-final.

Clare v Waterford, Semple Stadium 3.30pm (C. Lyons, Cork) Live RTÉ.

Aside from how they both finished out their league runs in style, injuries to key players dominates the build-up to this game and right now it would appear it’s Waterford who have more to be worried about. Losing Jamie Barron and Conor Prunty after Tadhg de Búrca and Pauric Mahony would be considerable losses as much as having Austin Gleeson available is a huge plus.

For Clare, David McInerney’s fitness issues are that extensive now he might not be risked. Missing Shane O’Donnell, the Banner lose one of the most unselfish forwards around but Aron Shanagher should prosper if the Déise full-back line is makeshift. Factor in Tony Kelly’s continuing brilliance and how Cathal Malone and Aidan McCarthy are asking different questions of opponents and add in Colm Galvin and it would appear Clare have the men to counter Waterford’s blitzing work-rate in the middle third. The Bennetts bring x-factor but without Barron they lose a key part of their dynamic. If there is more than a goal between them at the death it will raise a few eyebrows but because the league campaign has been slightly easier on Clare they get the nod.

Verdict: Clare.

Leinster SFC, Round 1.

Offaly v Louth, Páirc Tailteann 1.30pm (B. Cawley, Kildare). Live GAAGO.

Just how much of a psychological impact will that Division 3 final defeat to Derry have on the Offaly men? Mickey Harte will hope it has had an impact but if there is doubt in John Maughan’s side it shouldn’t last too long. Last weekend in Croke Park was a no-show by a team that know they are better. Freescoring Conor Grimes has to be kept an eye on but Offaly can prevail.

Verdict: Offaly.

Wicklow v Wexford, County Grounds, Aughrim 3pm (F. Kelly, Longford). Live GAAGO.

The momentum gained from surprising Cavan should be worth something to the home side not to mention the venue. Wexford aren’t so far behind their neighbours as for this to be a one-sided event but the quarter-final berth looks to be Wicklow’s.

Verdict: Wicklow.

Carlow v Longford, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park 4.30pm (C. Lane, Cork). Live GAAGO.

From a rough start against Derry, Longford’s performances have been getting progressively better and beating the Munster champions to avoid the drop to Division 4 provides them with a platform going into this encounter. Carlow didn’t look to be at it in their promotion play-off defeat to Louth and Dessie Reynolds and Rian Brady can guide Longford forward.

Verdict: Longford.

Ulster SFC, Round 1.

Down v Donegal, Páirc Esler 1pm (M. Deegan, Laois). Live RTÉ, BBC.

Another rearguard action from Down would indicate they are stuck in the past. When officials in the county have spoken about the Down way of doing things it hardly corresponds with how they have been going about their business of late. Seeing off Laois is one thing but as former inter-county players have been saying they have to show more exuberance and panache. Donegal have made that transition to more expansive football largely because they have the players and while Michael Murphy may not be fully fit they showed in producing results without him that they can cope. He could be needed and Donegal mightn’t be at full capacity but coming away from Newry with a comfortable win is well within their capabilities.

Verdict: Donegal.