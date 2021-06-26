Wicklow and Wexford out to break unwanted Championship streaks

'Streaks' have been a thing for a while now among the Snapchat generation, displays of commitment between friends through regular and unbroken messaging over days, weeks, and even years.

The Wicklow and Wexford footballers are on their own shared streak at the moment though neither are particularly enthused about it.

Truth be told, they're not friends either with enmity building over two weekends late last year when Wicklow beat Wexford twice, first to secure promotion from Division 4, then to knock their neighbours out of the Leinster championship.

For Wexford, that was their sixth year in a row to lose their opening game in Leinster, a provincial losing streak only matched by Antrim and Waterford on the island.

The actual streak that both Wexford and Wicklow share is over a slightly longer period, both counties playing 12 Championship games each since 2012, both losing nine and both winning just three.

Wicklow did secure that win over Wexford early last November but fell next time out, and hard, as Meath put 7-14 on the board against them in Aughrim.

"We were embarrassed," says Wicklow manager Davy Burke. "They absolutely blitzed us in Aughrim last year after we'd had two good wins over Wexford on the road.

"We came to Aughrim and probably didn't give them enough respect in that we played them man-on-man and they just... look, Bryan Menton and Donal Keogan and these lads, they're animals, they're a different beast than anything I've come across and you can't do that (set up man-for-man) against those boys. But we've learned."

Wexford's poor Championship form and general slide downwards is harder to account for. We took 2012 as our baseline above because the previous year, Wexford won three Championship games in a row, reaching the Leinster final and only losing to Dublin by a goal.

Since then, they've only managed three wins in Leinster, beating Longford in 2012 and 2014 and Louth in between. In all, Wexford have played 23 Championship games since the start of 2012 and won just six.

They'll get another crack at the Dubs if they win tomorrow - whoever wins will be at home to the holders on July 4 - though do Wexford really want to put themselves through that? Or Wicklow for that matter?

"I'm here to play against Dessie Farrell, I'm here to get better, to see can I match up," maintained Burke. "Wexford are mad to get us and I'm fully aware of that so I won't be looking past them. But do Wexford want the Dubs in Wexford Park? Do we want them in Aughrim? Of course."

Wicklow carry positives vibes into the Championship after beating Ulster title holders Cavan to stay in Division 3. Wexford, meanwhile, slumped to back-to-back defeats in Division 4 south though conclude with a 2-15 to 0-9 win over Sligo in the shield competition.

"Look, it's Wexford, in Aughrim, it's a 50-50 game, a big rivalry there," said Burke.