Aislinn Desmond's delight after free-taking day of drama

Aislinn Desmond, after a dozen years in the green and gold, thought she had seen everything there was to see in football until 12 days ago.

From the high of an All-Ireland final in 2012 to relegation in 2018 and getting beaten by Waterford in a Division 2 final in 2019, she’s been right in the thick of it for Kerry.

Losing last year’s unbeaten league run to Covid was another first, leaving promotion back to the top flight still unresolved for a county with one of ladies football’s greatest histories.

You could never accuse their tigerish full-back of being jaded or going through the motions but the accumulation of those disappointments could have somewhat curbed her bubbly enthusiasm by now.

She made her debut in 2009 so, at 32, certainly owes the Kingdom nothing and could easily have walked by now.

Yet she hasn’t, and the unprecedented manner of Kerry’s dramatic qualification to Saturday's Lidl Division Two NFL final against Meath actually reminded the Rathmore star why.

“Honestly, you forget how much football actually means to you until you experience something like that,” she enthuses of the historic free-taking shoot-out her side had to win to get there.

“When you’re in a match and the adrenalin kicks in and you’re going 100 miles an-hour you don’t get time to think, you’re just in it. You’re rarely sitting back watching it,” she explains.

“But when you’re watching it from outside and have no control of it! My heart was thumping, the tension was unbelievable. It was just unreal.

“I obviously wasn’t involved in the kicking,” she quips of the unprecedented shoot-out of 30m frees they faced after finishing level with Monaghan after extra-time.

Her delight seems doubled by the fact that it was some of Kerry’s younger players who came to the fore.

“We were up at half-time of extra-time. Then they got 1-2 very quickly and we were down. Maybe in other years we might have dropped our heads but no, we were relentless, so determined.

“It was so wonderful to see the young ones stepping up and grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck and just going for it. Just class!” Then came the score-or-bust nerve-jangler.

Frees from Lorraine Scanlon, Niamh Ní Conchúir and Niamh Carmody kept Kerry alive in the shoot-out and the winner, she explains proudly, was kicked by nerveless Danielle O’Leary “a 17-year-old from my own club. I honestly thought I’d seen everything in football but that was a first. Next thing I want to see is a 45’ off the ground for two points!” she jokes.

What Desmond doesn’t say is that she went over on her ankle early on but battled through every minute of it with the steely determination that is her trademark.

Throw-in was at 3pm and it was 20 past five when they trooped off, exhausted, in Mountbellew Moylough.

It was the toughest possible way to earn a return to HQ.

It will be especially cherished by herself, Louise Ní Mhuirthearthaigh, Cait Lynch, Louise Galvin, Meghan O’Connell and Scanlon, the great survivors of their 2012 All-Ireland final side.

Yet a first game in HQ maybe even more valuable for their next generation.

“We really want to get back up to Division One again. All the best teams are there and if you want to be competing for championship you really have to be up there.”

Desmond has been one of Kerry’s constants through a time of great upheaval with “a high turnover of players and management, but I feel this year it has really settled. There’s just good vibes in the camp, everyone is working towards the same goal, it feels very united this year.”

The return of experienced players like Louise Galvin and Lynch has undoubtedly helped but, in Meath, they meet a side who are just as ambitious.

Emma Duggan is one of game’s current wonderkids, just 18 when she gave an exhibition in the Royals' All-Ireland intermediate final defeat of Westmeath last December, when Vikki Wall also demonstrated her ability to scorch the goalmouth.

Kerry won their earlier league meeting by two goals but Desmond stresses their opponents are no one-woman team.

“There’s six good forwards there to do a marking job on and they’re coming in with good experience in Croke Park.

“Meath are strong defensively but break at pace and they have great scoring power, so we know our work is cut out for us and are really looking forward to the challenge.” In a county where the hand of football history often weighs far too heavily on its footballers she remains as enthusiastic as ever to honour it. There’s a massive legacy of winning in Kerry and it’s always a dream to get to play in Croke Park so hopefully we can live up to it.”