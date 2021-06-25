Tadhg de Búrca warns Clare may have something to prove

Tadhg de Búrca says Clare may “have something to prove” against Waterford this Sunday after losing to the Déise last November.

After the Banner lost Tony Kelly to injury early in the All-Ireland quarter-final, Waterford ran out nine-point winners in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Injured de Búrca knows his team-mates will be on guard for the clash in Thurles. “It will definitely be a very tight encounter. Watching Clare against Kilkenny, they’d a very free-flowing game of hurling and put up a lot of scores. They played very well.

“When we met Clare last year, they may feel aggrieved that Tony Kelly got injured. They may feel they have something to prove there but I think we’re well capable of getting the upper hand but it all depends on the day and I’m hoping it goes our way.”

De Búrca has full faith in Lismore man Iarlaith Daly taking over in the half-backs if selected there on Sunday. Daly came on for him when he tore his cruciate in last December’s All-Ireland SHC final. “He’s a serious player, he’s only 20 years of age I think but he’s a good head on his shoulders and is well able to fill that spot.”

Along with Daly and Austin Gleeson, the flying Calum Lyons is also in line to fill a half-back berth. De Búrca comments: “He’s obviously very talented, all the skill in the world and great pace too and things are going well for him at the moment and he’ll hopefully keep that up.”

The two-time All-Star feels Waterford “flopped” in the first half of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Kilkenny. Seven points down at half-time and nine back at one stage, they followed it up with a tremendous second-half performance.

“It was definitely a good day for ourselves and Waterford hurling in general. Up to that game, we were playing well, then in the first half it was kinda of like deja vu, we had done so well and then we kind of flopped.

“That’s the way it was looking for ourselves but the lads spoke to us at half time and we said we weren’t doing too badly. We were creating a lot of chances but we had a lot of wides and if we rectify this, we knew we’d be in with a shout at the end of the match. Thankfully we got in gear in the second half and took over and started popping those scores.”