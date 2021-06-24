Brian Hurley: "I feel good, the body is in good nick and I just want to play ball” 

Cork forward Brian Hurley concedes he has been a victim of pushing himself to his very limit.

Concussion against Kildare last month was the latest injury sustained by the Castlehaven man who has endured severe cruciate and hamstring setbacks through the course of his football career.

But Hurley is raring to go even if he knows he sometimes has to learn when not to push it. “I suppose I'll be honest, that's probably one of my downfalls,” he admits of driving to his maximum. “I do like to push myself to the limit. I don't know, is it greedy or is it good or what, but I like to push myself to the max and sometimes if the game wasn't going my way and if something was tight, I'd plough on and that's where the medical team would either pull me or say, 'You have enough done'. They'd look at the GPS and stuff like that.

“It's definitely something I can still improve on. I suppose when you think a game could be gone from you, you want to make up for it and play as much as you can and be the best you can and prove other fellas (wrong). You just want to push yourself to be the best that you can.

“It's something I find myself very hard managing because you just want to play football but you want to bring it to a level that you were at before, or even more, but with two surgeries on probably one of your biggest muscles it's hard to do that.”

There have been occasions when the 29-year-old has been ordered not to train by the medical team and those conversations have been difficult.

“It's very hard to turn up at training and they say, 'No, not tonight', but they're doing it for my good and for me to play football with Cork. There's a lot of hard work done behind it in the gym and stuff. I feel good, the body is in good nick and I just want to play ball.”

Securing Division 2 football wasn’t what was planned by Cork earlier this month but there was relief when they saw off Westmeath to retain that status in 2022. Hurley takes more positives from that relegation play-off win than the concession of 25 points. “It was very high scoring. Looking at the other side of it, we're very happy with scoring 3-20 plus. But you'd want to keep it (the score) down in the backs.

“Credit to them, there were no goals and that's kind of what won us the game in the end. But yeah, 25 points, a high scoring game, there was no doubt we needed to lock down the doors a bit more. But in the end it's a positive, we won by six points and over the last 12 competitive games we've played, we won 10 of them so obviously we can look at keeping the scores down a bit but to me it's all about winning games.

Brian Hurley was speaking at Cork’s sponsors Sports Direct’s #BornToPlay campaign.