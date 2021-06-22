Tyrone plan for early Darragh Canavan return

Tyrone co-manager Feargal Logan is holding out hope starlet Darragh Canavan will play Championship football this summer.

Canavan was forced off in the heavy defeat to Kerry in Killarney last Saturday week with an ankle injury, which required hospitalisation.

Logan believes it will be a matter of weeks rather than months before the Errigal Ciarán player is available again, although the Ulster quarter-final against Cavan on July 10 may come too soon.

“Darragh had an ankle injury just innocently happen during that Kerry game and it’s going to keep him out for a couple of weeks.

“The early signs are good, albeit it’s a painful injury and debilitating injury. It’s very unfortunate for Darragh. Hopefully, it’s a matter of weeks and not beyond that. He may be in difficulties for the Cavan game.”

There was a positive report about Cathal McShane’s fitness. Logan said: “Cathal is coming on very well and is in full participation essentially. So, you know, because it’s been such a long time off with Cathal we are just reintegrating him gently, but he is participating well in all the trainings.”

Regarding the four-week gap between the 16-point defeat to Kerry, Logan shrugged: “It’s double-edged. Sometimes when you have a bum day, the earlier you get back out on a pitch the better in terms of competitive action. We all live and rise or fall by our last game. In that sense with the year that’s in it on balance, it’s best that we do have a bit more time.”

Elsewhere, Antrim clubs have been informed they won’t be able to purchase tickets for their Leinster SHC quarter-final against Dublin in Navan this Saturday. “Unfortunately, due to the current Covid regulations in the 26 counties, there will be no tickets available via Antrim clubs,” county secretary Frankie Quinn said.