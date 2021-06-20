Stephen Condon fires Harbour Rovers to North Cork Junior A Hurling title

Stephen Condon fires Harbour Rovers to North Cork Junior A Hurling title

Harbour Rovers captain Thomas Condon holds the trophy aloft after his side's victory over Kilshannig in the Hibernian Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship final at Mallow. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 20 Jun, 2021 - 18:11
Paddy Ryan

North Cork JAHC final: Harbour Rovers 2-15 Kilshannig 0-14

Harbour Rovers emerged deserving winners over Kilshannig in the 2020 Hibernian Hotel Avondhu JAHC final at Mallow on Sunday. 

They enjoyed a commanding 1-10 to 0-4 lead at the interval, building on early scores from Peter and Stephen Condon (free). 

Good play by Thomas Condon and John O'Sullivan led to a Shane O'Riordan goal and though Kevin O'Flynn pointed a Kilshannig free, Stephen Condon replied in kind to reassert Rovers' nine-point interval lead.

A surge from Kilshannig reduced the leeway to four points, 1-14 to 0-13, by the 54th minute but a late Harbour Rovers goal from Stephen Condon put the issue beyond doubt.

Scorers for Harbour Rovers: S Condon (1-7, 6f); S O'Riordan (1-1); C Dennehy, D Pyne, P Condon (0-2 each); S Finn (0-1).

Scorers for Kilshannig: K O'Flynn (0-6, 4f); J Twomey (0-5, 2f); E O'Hanlon, K Twomey, B O'Shea (0-1 each).

HARBOUR ROVERS: D O'Sullivan; J Coughlan, B Gallagher, P Blackburne; J Fitzgibbon, T Condon (capt) S Finn; E O'Donoghue, D Pyne; E Sheehan, P Condon, P Hannon; J O'Sullivan, S O'Riordan, S Condon. 

Subs: S Dunne for J Fitzgibbon, C Dennehy for E Sheehan, J Landers for P Condon (inj).

KILSHANNIG: J Quinn; C Murphy, B Guerin, C O'Shea; J Kearney, E Burke, Darragh O'Sullivan; P Walsh, R O'Mahony; K Twomey, O O'Sullivan, J Twomey; C McMahon, Diarmuid O'Sullivan, E O'Hanlon. 

Subs: K O'Flynn for C McMahon (inj), B O'Shea for O O'Sullivan, M Twomey for Darragh O'Sullivan.

Referee: J O'Leary (Mallow)

