Dominant Derry dismiss Offaly to claim Division 3 silverware

Allianz NFL Division 3 final: Derry 0-21 Offaly 1-6

Dominant Derry capped promotion from Division 3 of the Allianz Football League with the title outright, the only league silverware that will be handed out this season.

In front of 2,400 spectators at Croke Park, Shane McGuigan maintained his strong league form with another 0-7 to propel the Oak Leafers to their fifth win from five games in 2021.

Powered on by Gareth McKinless and ex-Aussie Rules player Conor Glass, Rory Gallagher's men were full value for the 12-point win and will approach their July 11 Ulster SFC clash with Down or Donegal in a confident mood.

All of their midfielders and forwards got on the scoresheet while captain Chrissy McKaigue burst forward from defence late on to grab a score with Derry registering the last seven points of the game.

McGuigan was frustrated at the very end though as his 75th-minute penalty kick was saved by Peter Cunningham who deputised in goals for Paddy Dunican after his black card for pulling down Derry sub Jack Doherty.

Offaly may be wondering just why they were so enthusiastic about playing this game eight days before they head to Navan to play Louth in the Leinster SFC.

They were outplayed virtually throughout and taking Eoin Carroll's goal in first-half stoppage time out of it, they managed just one point from open play.

Derry led 0-9 to 0-3 late in the first half following a series of points from frees by McGuigan and Niall Loughlin when Carroll clawed back the Offaly goal.

Sub Niall McNamee created it with a clever reverse pass and struck a point himself in the third quarter following a mark.

Jordan Hayes kicked Offaly's only point from play in the 43rd minute but that was as good as it got for them with Derry dominating from there on to secure a comfortable win.

Derry scorers: Shane McGuigan (0-7, 5 frees, 1 s/l), N Loughlin (0-4, 3 frees), E Doherty (0-2), B Heron, E Bradley, C Glass, O McWilliams, C McFaul (0-1), N Tosner (0-1), C McKaigue (0-1), J Doherty (0-1 each).

Offaly scorers: C Farrell (0-4, 3 frees, 1 mark), E Carroll (1-0), N McNamee (mark), J Hayes (0-1 each).

Derry: O Lynch; C McCluskey, C McKaigue, P McGrogan; C Doherty, G McKinless, P Cassidy; C Glass, E Bradley; E Doherty, N Loughlin, C McFaul; B Heron, S McGuigan, O McWilliams.

Subs: P Cassidy for McWilliams (41); N Toner for Heron (57); J Doherty for C Doherty (68); K McKaigue for Bradley & B McCarron for E Doherty (72).

Offaly: P Dunican; J Lalor, E Rigney, C Stewart; C Doyle, N Darby, J Hayes; E Carroll, P Cunningham; S Horan, D Dempsey, A Sullivan; B Allen, C Farrell, R McNamee.

Subs: N McNamee for Allen (26); C Mangan for Lalor (h/t); A Leavy for Carroll & B Carroll for Horan (47); C Donohoe for Hayes & J Maher for R McNamee (53); J Moloney for Sullivan (60).

Ref: S Lonergan (Tipperary).