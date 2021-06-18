Meath legend Bernard Flynn resigns from U20 post

He claims to have done so “with a heavy heart and much regret”
Meath legend Bernard Flynn resigns from U20 post

Bernard Flynn

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 22:55
John Fogarty

Meath U20 football manager Bernard Flynn has tendered his resignation just weeks out for the start of their Leinster Championship campaign.

The former Royal star has cited unavailability of senior players as the reason for his decision. He claims to have done so “with a heavy heart and much regret” after having been told assurances for access to players on the senior panel who qualify for the U20s would not be honoured.

Meath are not due to commence their U20 provincial campaign until next month. Graham Geraghty and Graham Reilly are among his selectors while there are at least three players in the senior squad who are eligible for the U20s.

Flynn’s entire management team have also stepped down. In a statement to the Meath Chronicle, Flynn explains: "I undertook to accept the role of managing and developing the Meath u-20 squad based on a verbal and written agreement that the senior players would be released for championship, an issue that has caused difficulties for previous management.

"Confirmation was received today that this agreement, which is underpinned by a signed charter, including a commitment from the Chairman Coiste an Mi and the senior manager, will not be honoured therefore making the position of the u20 manager, and my back room team, untenable.

Having put heart and soul into working with such a great group of guys, against a backdrop of the Covid pandemic, it is with a heavy heart and much regret that I have resigned as manager.

"At the heart of this decision is the best interest of Meath football, something I have stressed since the outset of agreeing to take on this role, and I feel that my integrity would be called into question in following any other course of action.”

More in this section

Kerry v Cork - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Kerry GAA mourn passing of Junior Murphy
Lee Chin 17/6/2021 Lee Chin: Covid break was significant blow to Wexford
'Deeply missed by all': Kevin McTernan's name lives on with new county trophy named in his honour 'Deeply missed by all': Kevin McTernan's name lives on with new county trophy named in his honour
#gaelic football
Dublin v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 South Round 2

Peter Keane: It's 'imperative' GAA allow seven subs during Championship

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices