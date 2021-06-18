Meath legend Bernard Flynn resigns from U20 post

Meath U20 football manager Bernard Flynn has tendered his resignation just weeks out for the start of their Leinster Championship campaign.
The former Royal star has cited unavailability of senior players as the reason for his decision. He claims to have done so “with a heavy heart and much regret” after having been told assurances for access to players on the senior panel who qualify for the U20s would not be honoured.
Meath are not due to commence their U20 provincial campaign until next month. Graham Geraghty and Graham Reilly are among his selectors while there are at least three players in the senior squad who are eligible for the U20s.
Flynn’s entire management team have also stepped down. In a statement to the, Flynn explains: "I undertook to accept the role of managing and developing the Meath u-20 squad based on a verbal and written agreement that the senior players would be released for championship, an issue that has caused difficulties for previous management.
"Confirmation was received today that this agreement, which is underpinned by a signed charter, including a commitment from the Chairman Coiste an Mi and the senior manager, will not be honoured therefore making the position of the u20 manager, and my back room team, untenable.
"At the heart of this decision is the best interest of Meath football, something I have stressed since the outset of agreeing to take on this role, and I feel that my integrity would be called into question in following any other course of action.”