Carlow too strong for depleted Kerry hurlers

Kerry only had five of the side on duty that had won the Joe McDonagh Cup clash between the two teams last year in Tralee and it showed
Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 19:39
Murt Murphy

Carlow 3-25 Kerry 0-14

Carlow proved far too strong for a depleted Kerry side in this dead-rubber Allianz Hurling League 2A final round game at Netwatch Cullen Park yesterday.

Kerry only had five of the side on duty that had won the Joe McDonagh Cup clash between the two teams last year in Tralee and it showed, as this was evidently a mismatch from the opening seconds, when top marksman Martin Kavanagh converted an opening free.

Kavanagh was to end up top scorer with a personal haul of 1-14.

Carlow led 2-12 to 0-7 at half time, with John M Nolan in the 14th minute and Kavanagh with a bullet in the 30th scoring goals that ensured Carlow would finish second in the league.

They continued their onslaught in the second half and the margin would have been greater had Kerry keeper Darren Delaney not made three superb saves, but he could do nothing about Chris Nolan’s third goal in the 64th minute.

Kerry, who gave their bench players a run out, had Shane Conway (0-5) and the Boyle brothers Podge (0-3) and Mikey (0-2) as their chief marksmen as they try and get their injured players back to face Down in two weeks’ time in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Scorers for Carlow: M Kavanagh 1-14 (12 f’s, 2x65’s), J M Nolan (1-3), C Nolan (1-1), K McDonald and Jon Nolan 0-2 each, T Joyce, J Doyle and G Lawlor 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (0-5 frees), P Boyle (0-3), M Boyle and C O’Keeffe (0-2 each), B Murphy (s/l) and E Ross (0-1 each).

CARLOW: B Treacy; D Wall, P Doyle, M Doyle; D English, G Coady, T Lawlor; P Coady, K McDonald; John M Nolan, T Joyce, J Doyle; M Kavanagh, Jon Nolan, C Nolan.

Subs: G Lawlor, C Wall, A Amond, Eoin Hosey, J Kavanagh, and R Coady.

KERRY: D Delaney; F McCarthy, E Murphy, S Sheehan; C O’Keeffe, J Diggins, M Leane; P O’Connor, D Casey; B O’Leary, S Conway, B Murphy; P Boyle, M Boyle, C Hussey.

Subs: J O’Connor for F McCarthy (h/t), S Nolan for D Casey (47), E Ross for B O’Leary (47), D Hunt for M Leane (inj 53), C Walsh for C Hussey and N Guerin for P O’Connor (60).

Referee: N Wall (Cork).

#hurling#kerry gaa
