Reasons to be cheerful for Cork footballers despite leaky defence

Let’s begin with the positives to Cork’s relegation escape and, indeed, their league campaign as a whole.

Having found themselves trailing by four after 21 minutes, and two behind at the break, Cork showed the necessary character in the second half to overhaul Westmeath and, in the process, preserve their Division 2 status for another season.

The result was Cork’s third win on the bounce and means that all bar one of their four league outings ended in victory. For the second game in a row, 22 white flags were raised, with three crucial goals thrown into the mix on this occasion.

Corner-forward Daniel Dineen kicked three points in what was an impressive first National League start, while the Cork reinforcements again had their say as the bench contributed 2-7.

The opposing page of Cork’s league ledger isn’t as plentifully filled, but the standout negative, or more so concern as the championship approaches, is the 0-25 conceded at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Throughout the first half of Saturday’s relegation play-off, Westmeath runners sauntered through the middle third without as much as a glove laid on them. Further forward, the pressure being applied on Lake County forwards as they sized up Micheál Martin’s posts was nowhere near sufficient.

The hosts’ terribly lax defending saw Westmeath — led by the equal parts lively and accurate Ronan O’Toole, Ray Connellan, Ger Egan, and John Heslin — run up six points inside the opening nine minutes and reach double-digit territory by the first water break.

Yes, Cork did mine the necessary scores thereafter to overtake their opponents, and yes, there are several more teams Cork would edge in similarly open fare, but it is a knockout championship they are heading into next month, and a reprisal of such absent defending would be severely punished in a potential (and likely) Munster final showdown with Kerry.

Cork's Daniel Dineen and Boidu Sayeh of Westmeath. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Manager Ronan McCarthy wasn’t too caught up about their defensive no-show early doors, however.

“Westmeath kicked 14 points in the first half, so we were certainly at sixes and sevens in the opening quarter, but got better as it went on and we kept the ball better,” said McCarthy when it was put to him that Cork’s defence had been exposed in the first half.

“But we’d still like to defend better.

“To me, I’d look at it differently — we came through a difficult challenge against a very good team.”

Behind by 0-14 to 0-12 at the interval, the home side hit the front on 39 minutes as Mark Collins, teed up by fellow replacement Brian Hurley, goaled.

It was a green flag rooted in a smashing Luke Connolly crossfield pass, and it was the Nemo man who supplied Cork’s second goal on 47 minutes after a trademark Ian Maguire charge through the centre of the defence.

Ahead by 2-17 to 0-19 at the second water break, Cork made sure of Division 2 safety with a Brian Hurley major six minutes from the end.

“Overall, when you look at it now, it has been a good league,” said McCarthy.

“Today was always going to be a difficult test. This statement that ‘Cork should win’ are the three most dangerous words in Cork GAA, because why should Cork win — based on what?”

The difference between the sides, conceded Westmeath manager Jack Cooney, was Cork’s ability to capitalise on the goal openings they created, whereas Westmeath fell down in this department.

“We were very unlucky,” he said. “Sam McCartan’s first-half effort came off the foot of the post. I don’t know if that Heslin incident [late on] with the full-back, Meehan, was inside the 20m line. But we stick that in the back of the net, there are four points in it and it becomes nervy.

“We’ve put three and a half really good performances together and we’ve nothing to show for it, which is the cruel reality of sport. The boys scored 25 points, played some really good football, and I don’t think we’re out of our league in Division 2.”