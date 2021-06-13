Colm Collins calls for sin bin/penalty rule to be kicked out

Clare boss Colm Collins has blasted the penalty/sin bin rule after their Division 2 semi-final against Mayo.

Collins was incensed at the lack of action taken after Enda Hession fouled Gavin Cooney in the 49th minute when a goal chance looked on. The Mayo defender had already been booked and a black card would have seen him dismissed for the remainder of the game - not just 10 minutes.

Collins did not directly criticise referee Niall Cullen: “I’m not going to comment on a referee. I haven’t done it in eight years and I’m not going to start now.”

However, he condemned the inconsistency in the application of the rule. “That has to be the most ridiculous rule that was ever introduced, not just in football but any sport. Every weekend you’ve got penalties and black cards for that exact thing and then the next game nothing happens.

“He (Hession) benefitted from it, it was the cynical, clever thing to do. To eliminate cynicism, I don’t think they’re going to succeed with that rule. I think that rule has to be kicked out because it’s absolutely pointless.”

Asked about the incident, James Horan likened it to Cillian O’Connor was upended by Cillian Brennan in the first half but the Clare full-back escaped a card. “Like Cillian was in the first half, is it? There was no yellow card or black card either.

"It’s very similar to Cillian’s, when Cillian was through and he was pulled down. I asked the fourth official and the fourth official said that it wasn’t a yellow card or a black card.”

Horan envisages the rule causing difficulties in the Championship. “Absolutely. With the new penalty rule that’s in as well, that’s going through people’s heads as well, what’s going on, so I don’t know why we tinker with rules so much. Gaelic football’s a cracking game if we could just leave it alone for a while.”

Collins also called for squads to be extended from 26 players. “One thing I will say is that there is an extremely strong panel there and even the fellas who are unfortunately left out of the 26, which I think is ridiculous that you’ve got 32 really good players in the panel there and that they can’t all tog on a day like today.”