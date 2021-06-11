Antrim finish impressive League campaign on a high

Antrim finish impressive League campaign on a high

Antrim's Niall McCormack fist pumps Matthew Whelan of Laois after the game

Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 11:51
John Martin, Corrigan Park

Allianz HL Division 1B

Antrim 2-23 

Laois 1-22 

Antrim’s hurlers completed their Allianz League Division 1B campaign with a five-poin wn over Laois at Corrigan Park Belfast yesterday.

Antrim took control early on and were four points to no score to the good after seven minutes with Conal Cunning (2), Eoin O’Neill and Aodhan O’Brien all on target. It was 10 minutes before Laois raised a flag when Jack Kelly stopped the rot, with Ross King reducing the deficit a minute later.

Niall McKenna’s effort was cancelled out by a long range effort from Ryan Mullaney before Antrim enjoyed a quarter hour of dominance during which they outscored their visitors by seven points to one.

Laois weren’t helped by a succession of wides, although the Saffrons’ wides tally also grew throughout the opening half hour with the home side hitting eight and the O’Moore men hitting 10 by the short whistle.

Laois did manage to find their range before half-time however, landing the last three points of the half through Ciaran Collier, Kelly and Enda Rowland (f) to trail by 0-13 to 0-7 at the break.

Laois continued to carry the fight to Antrim after the restart and 10 minutes into the second half had cut the gap to two points, 0-14 to 0-12, with Purcell, King, Kelly and Willie Dunphy on target. 

Antrim weathered the storm and with the help of three points from impressive debutante Seaan Elliott stretched the lead to six with 10 minutes on the clock.

Eoghan Campbell’s goal looked to have settled matters in favour of the hosts on 65 minutes, but a point and goal from TJ Scully put the game back in the balance as injury time loomed. 

Kelly’s fifth of the day cut the gap to two but a Cunning sideline, followed by Antrim’s second goal from another debutante Niall McCormack sealed the points for Antrim and with it fourth place in the Division 1B table.

ANTRIM: R Elliot; D McMullan, G Walsh, S Rooney; E Campbell (1-1), P Burke (0-1), A O’Brien (0-1); R McGarry, M Bradley; N McKenna (0-2), C Johnston, E O’Neill (0-2); D McCloskey, C Cunning (0-9, 3f, 0-1 ‘65’ 0-1 s/l), S Elliott (0-5) Subs: P McCallin for C Johnston (ht), M Donnelly for G Walsh (41), C Clarke (0-2) for D McCloskey (44), Ciaran Johnston for M Bradley (54), N McCormack 1-0 for E O’Neill (54), R McCambridge for A O’Brien (64), C Bohill for N McKenna (64) 

LAOIS: E Rowland (0-1f); L Cleere, S Downey, D Conway; R Mullaney (0-1), C McEvoy, S Maher (0-2); J Kelly (0-5), P Purcell (0-2); E Lyons, J Keyes, C Collier (0-1); W Dunphy (0-2), R King (0-3, 2f), C Dwyer 

Subs: D Hartnett for D Conway (55), A Dunphy (0-2) for C Collier (58), TJ Scully (1-3) for W Dunphy (58), J Ryan for J Keyes (66), M Whelan for L Cleere (66) 

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow)

More in this section

Wexford v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Round 5 A winning finish for Wexford but questions remain ahead of Championship quest
Westmeath maintain top-flight status as Tipperary relegated
Cork v Westmeath - Allianz Football League Division 2 Relegation Play-Off Cathail O’Mahony emerges as a Championship doubt
Sean O'Shea scores a point despite goalkeeper Niall Morgan and Ronan McNamee 12/6/2021

Kerry blow away Tyrone in Saturday stroll

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices