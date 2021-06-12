Watch: Tony Kelly's Cusack Park masterclass

Watch: Tony Kelly's Cusack Park masterclass

THE DANGER MAN: Tony Kelly surrounded by Kilkenny players, from left, Richie Leahy, Conor Browne, Billy Ryan and Richie Reid in this afternoon's Allianz Hurling League Division 1 tie at Cusack Park

Sat, 12 Jun, 2021 - 16:48
Colm O’Connor

Tony Kelly sizzled in the Ennis sunshine this afternoon with two stunning goals in Clare's Allianz Hurling League clash with Brian Cody's Kilkenny.

In a devastating 20 minute spell, Kelly blasted two jaw-dropping goals past no less a goalkeeper than Kilkenny legend, Eoin Murphy.

The first followed great work - and a wonderful pass from Aidan McCarthy but Kelly still had some work to do.

 

And then this from the penalty spot which was awarded for a foul on Ian Galvin.

 

Those scores helped Clare to a 2-9 to 0-14 half-time lead over the Cats.

However the hosts losts Aaron Fitzgerald and David McInerney to injury in that opening spell.

David Reidy and Aaron Shanagher also found the net for Clare who secured a 4-20 to 1-15 win.

Clare v Kilkenny - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 5

Goal hungry Clare too hot for Kilkenny 

READ NOW
