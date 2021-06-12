Watch: Tony Kelly's Cusack Park masterclass

Tony Kelly sizzled in the Ennis sunshine this afternoon with two stunning goals in Clare's Allianz Hurling League clash with Brian Cody's Kilkenny.
In a devastating 20 minute spell, Kelly blasted two jaw-dropping goals past no less a goalkeeper than Kilkenny legend, Eoin Murphy.
The first followed great work - and a wonderful pass from Aidan McCarthy but Kelly still had some work to do.
Incredible GOAL from Tony Kelly for @GaaClare v @KilkennyCLG in Round 5 of the Allianz Hurling League #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/YkMlfEa5zy— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 12, 2021
And then this from the penalty spot which was awarded for a foul on Ian Galvin.
Tony Kelly scores a rocket of a penalty to get his second goal for @GaaClare v @KilkennyCLG in Round 5 of the Allianz Hurling League #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/ZctNHpO8C2— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 12, 2021
Those scores helped Clare to a 2-9 to 0-14 half-time lead over the Cats.
However the hosts losts Aaron Fitzgerald and David McInerney to injury in that opening spell.
David Reidy and Aaron Shanagher also found the net for Clare who secured a 4-20 to 1-15 win.