Times, TV details, and predictions: All you need to know ahead of this weekend's GAA league action

Saturday

Allianz Football League

Division 1 semi-finals Kerry v Tyrone, Fitzgerald Stadium, 5pm (C. Lane, Cork) Live TG4

The last Championship try-out for both teams should be a contest for the majority and two weeks out for Kerry and three for Tyrone they likely would be organising a challenge game for this weekend anyway. Looking at both teams, it’s clear the respective managements know over two-thirds of their Championship starters, but this should be an audition for the remaining places. When it comes to knock-out football, Kerry’s record in Killarney is most proud. It should remain intact.

Verdict: Kerry.

Donegal v Dublin, Kingspan Breffni, 7.15pm (C. Branagan, Down) Live TG4

You get the sense Dublin will be up for this given Leinster is hardly going to trouble them. Donegal will still be minding Michael Murphy for what they hope will be a four-game Ulster SFC ahead. James McCarthy earlier this week spoke about it being a shame were a final not to take place. By throw-in time in Cavan, they will know if there can be one or not, but the motivation for Dublin will be strong regardless.

Verdict: Dublin.

Division 2 relegation play-offs

Cork v Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm (C. Reilly, Meath) Live GAAGO.

Such a boon for Cork that this game is on home soil and to have loved ones watching on will surely provide them with extra impetus. Westmeath lost all three of their games and yet their score difference was only minus five. This trip will hold no fear for them especially if this develops into a shoot-out but there is simply far too much riding on this game for Cork not to win.

Verdict: Cork.

Down v Laois, Páirc Esler, 6.15pm (J. Henry, Mayo) Live GAAGO

A campaign to forget for Laois who must prepare themselves for Down as much as the 500 or so crowd they will have in Newry. There has been little in the Laois’ performances thus far to suggest they will surprise Down although they ranged from the brilliant to the dismal in their 2020

campaign.

Verdict: Down.

Division 3 semi-finals

Derry v Limerick, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 4pm (N. Mooney, Cavan) Live GAAGO.

Derry have simply been stunning thus far and appear to have squeezed in a lot of work in the four weeks prior to the league. Limerick have enough wily men to make this a battle and will be the better for their clashes against Tipperary and Offaly but the firepower Derry possess won’t be hosed down easily as Shane McGuigan continues to sparkle.

Verdict: Derry.

Offaly v Fermanagh, Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park, 6pm (P. Maguire, Longford) Live GAAGO

Through sheer guts Offaly finished top of Division 3 South. Victorious in three games, that their average winning margin was two points indicates the scrapes they’ve been through to get where they are. Fermanagh are steeled themselves and showed bouncebackability after the huge Derry loss but Offaly are ascending quicker.

Verdict: Offaly.

Division 3 relegation play-off

Cavan v Wicklow, Páirc Tailteann, 2pm (B. Judge, Sligo) Live GAAGO.

Mickey Graham will put it to his players that they should never have found themselves in this situation. Defending Ulster champions going to Division 4 would be an awful fall but it is unlikely to happen here as Wicklow suffer that second season syndrome under Davy Burke.

Verdict: Cavan.

Division 4 semi-final

Carlow v Louth, Netwatch Cullen Park, 4pm (B. Tiernan Dublin) Live GAAGO.

A decent game in prospect here although the level of competition Louth have had to this point would suggest they are better prepared going into it. Carlow were tested against Wexford but not to the extent Mickey Harte’s men were last month.

Verdict: Louth.

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1B, Round 5 Clare v Kilkenny, Cusack Park, 3pm (J. Murphy, Limerick) Live Eir Sports.

Clare’s morale should be good after coming away from Donnycarney with a win last weekend. There was a heavy reliance on Tony Kelly’s free-taking and Kilkenny won’t be as slack as Dublin in their tackling but things are pointing in the right direction for Clare ahead of facing Waterford Sunday fortnight. This might just represent the one proper test for Kilkenny ahead of the Leinster SHC.

Verdict: Draw.

Antrim v Laois, Corrigan Park, 3pm (J. Keenan, Wicklow) Live GAAGO

As it’s been said so often this past week, Antrim have been the story of the hurling league and securing their top-flight position is most definitely target one achieved for Darren Gleeson. Laois are already consigned to a relegation play-off but if Antrim take their eye off the ball they could make life difficult.

Verdict: Antrim.

Wexford v Dublin,

Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3pm (C. McAllister, Cork) Live GAAGO

Discipline will be the buzzword for Mattie Kenny this week after poor technique and over-the-top tackling cost Dublin dearly against Clare. Wexford will be without Rory O’Connor but will look to secure second place in the competition, but more importantly bring some momentum into the Laois game.

Verdict: Wexford.

Division 2B Derry v Roscommon, Owenbeg, 2pm (C. Cunning,

Antrim)

Relegation on the line here and anything but a defeat for Derry will see them survive ahead of the Rossies.

Verdict: Derry.

Mayo v Kildare, Elverys MacHale Park, 2pm (K. Jordan, Tipperary)

It’s a long shot and regardless it’s been a good campaign for Mayo but they could still squeak ahead of Kildare for promotion. The Lilywhites are only looking, though.

Verdict: Kildare.

Division 3A Longford v Monaghan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm (B. Koen, Galway)

A difficult time for Monaghan right now but they should make a fist of it against Longford.

Verdict: Longford.

Tyrone v Sligo, O’Neills Healy Park 2pm (K. Brady, Louth)

Sligo’s consistency is one of the lesser-heralded stories of hurling right now. Promotion awaits.

Verdict: Sligo.

Lidl Ladies National Football League

Division 1 semi-finals

Cork v Donegal, Tuam Stadium 3pm (G. McMahon)

Cork have been going about their business very nicely and scoring freely but Donegal have been the most exciting team in Division 1. Karen Guthrie has been a stand-out performer again and must be marked tightly. Cork still have the edge in most lines, though.

Verdict: Cork.

Dublin v Mayo, LIT Gaelic Grounds 5.15pm

(S. Mulvihill)

Dublin’s attitude to the league is a lot more determined than in previous years. Mayo will be glad of the opportunity to judge themselves against the champions but a victory looks unlikely.

Verdict: Dublin.

Division 1 relegation play-off

Tipperary v Westmeath, St Rynagh’s 1.30pm (G. Chapman)

It’s been a rough time for both teams but Tipperary look likelier to put a difficult campaign behind them.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues

Division 1 relegation play-offClare v Dublin, St Brendan’s Park, Birr 5pm (J. Dermody)

Bound to be a tight encounter given that neither team embarrassed themselves in their groups. Dublin’s attack may be that bit sharper.

Verdict: Dublin

Sunday

Allianz Football League

Relegation play-offs

Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 3pm (S. Hurson,

Tyrone) Live GAAGO

Injuries aside, Kieran McGeeney will be expecting his group to relish finding themselves in this position when they gave some fine performances in the round stages. Ciaran Murtagh will have to be watched closely by the Armagh defence and the home side can’t be too cavalier but they can retain their top-flight status.

Verdict: Armagh

Monaghan v Galway, St. Tiernach’s Park, 3.45pm (D. Gough, Meath) Live TG4

This may be a bit of a grudge match given the comments made by Pádraic Joyce about the venue for this clash. How Joyce would love to have Damien Comer for this game. A game of such importance with a bit of needle expected would be in his wheelhouse. Much will be expected of Shane Walsh here whereas the burden of responsibility is spread more evenly among the Monaghan group.

Verdict: Monaghan

Division 2 semi-finals

Clare v Mayo, Cusack Park, 1.45pm (N. Cullen, Fermanagh) Live TG4

These two know each other well having formed a strong challenge game relationship over the years but with a quick return to Division 1 the carrot for Mayo it will be all about business for the visitors. Clare stand a better chance here than most will expect and should match Mayo in the middle third but it’s the bounty of options at James Horan’s disposal that stands out.

Verdict: Mayo.

Kildare v Meath, St. Conleth’s Park, 2pm (B. Cassidy, Derry) Live GAAGO

Consistency remains an issue for Kildare under Jack O’Connor but there has been a noticeable improvement in their play since last season. Meath could afford to experiment against Mayo and won’t read much into that eight-point reverse. The psychological impact of what Meath did to their neighbours last winter is bound to remain and could be the difference.

Verdict: Meath

Division 3 relegation play-off

Longford v Tipperary, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3.45pm (S. Mulhare, Laois) Live GAAGO

The word was Longford would have opted for a neutral venue if Tipperary were game for it but instead their opponents opted to roll the dice. They will obviously hope it doesn’t come back to haunt them and Longford looked a much better side finishing their round campaign than they started it. Still, there is more potential in Tipperary and if Michael Quinlivan is right they can avoid the drop.

Verdict: Tipperary

Division 4 semi-final

Waterford v Antrim, Fraher Field, 12.15pm (D. Murnane, Cork) Live GAAGO

Here are two young managers who will undoubtedly advance their teams but right now there is more steam behind Enda McGinley in Antrim.

Verdict: Antrim.

Division 4 Shield final

Sligo v Wexford, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 3pm (D. Hickey, Carlow) Live GAAGO

A useful run-out for both teams ahead of their provincial starts.

Verdict: Sligo

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1A, Round 5

Westmeath v Limerick, TEG Cusack Park, 1.45pm (C. Mooney, Dublin) Live GAAGO

Westmeath know their fate now and will hope Davy Glennon is fit to return for Championship. Impressive last weekend, Limerick will look to stay sharp with Cork on the horizon.

Verdict: Limerick

Cork v Galway, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.45pm (P. O’Dwyer, Carlow) Live Spórt TG4

As Shane O’Neill suggested, there should be a bit of bite about this game given Cork rested players against Limerick and will want to head into the Championship with a booster. Given both teams aren’t out until next month, they can approach this game seriously. As we have mentioned before, Kieran Kingston had achieved what he set out to before the Limerick game but to

finish in style would be lovely. O’Neill knows a good bit about his group too and halting Cork’s goal-rate will be a key performance indicator for him.

Verdict: Galway.

Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park, 1.45pm (J. Owens,

Wexford) Live GAAGO

Liam Cahill spoke last weekend of maintaining Waterford’s strong home record under him regardless of their date with Clare coming closer. This could very well turn out to be a Munster semi-final rehearsal, a point which won’t be lost on either manager. Tipperary will want Waterford to play to their optimum levels so that they may be able to compare and contrast their own speed and brashness.

Verdict: Tipperary

Division 2A

Down v Meath, McKenna Park, Ballycran, 1pm (T. Gleeson, Dublin)

Down have been leaking too many goals but should take the points in a shoot-out.

Verdict: Down

Carlow v Kerry, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm (N. Wall, Cork)

Injuries impacted Kerry’s promotion chances but outside of the Offaly game they have been impressive.

Verdict: Kerry

Wicklow v Offaly, County Grounds, Aughrim, 1pm (D. Hughes, Carlow)

Their positions at the bottom and top of the group confirmed, this is a dead rubber but offers some action ahead of the Christy Ring Cup.

Verdict: Offaly

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League

Kilkenny v Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park 1pm (J. McDonagh)

Tipperary are in fine fettle and have to be the most improved team in the game but they are coming up against shrewd opponents here who will only love to arrest their feelgood factor.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Cork v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park 5pm (L. Dempsey)

Should we expect goals here given each team has found the net three times in their two games thus far? Then again, neither have conceded a goal. It should be a peach of a game and Galway are showing they are hurting from last year but then Cork would just love the idea of facing Kilkenny in front of a good crowd in Croke Park.

Verdict: Cork.