O’Dwyer, Goldrick, Magee and Gilroy sign up for AFLW return

Orla O’Dwyer is back in Ireland preparing for Tipperary’s Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 semi-final against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park on Sunday and a summer of dual Gaelic games commitments, but she will be returning to Brisbane for the 2022 AFLW season.
The second Irish recruit to win a Premiership after Ailish Considine, O’Dwyer has committed to spending a third season with the Lions as they look to go back-to-back as AFLW title winners.
With three goals from 18 career games, the Premier County star was a real hit with the Queensland crew in her second year Down Under and ended up finishing second in the vote for the club’s best and fairest – their player of the year award.
Dublin’s triple All-Ireland winners, Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee have also committed to returning to Australia with Melbourne Demons for their third and second terms respectively. Seven-time All-Star Goldrick had her 2021 campaign hampered by a serious hamstring injury after impressing in her debut season.
Aileen Gilroy, who has opted out playing ladies’ football with Mayo this year, will be back with North Melbourne for her third campaign, having totted up 17 games and impressed with her athleticism and physicality in defence.
Considine, the former Clare dual star, has already inked her contract to remain with Adelaide Crows for a fourth season as she looks to add to her seven goals in 16 games.
Meanwhile the Kelly sisters from Mayo, Grace and Niamh, will be back with West Coast Eagles, where O’Dwyer’s Tipperary teammate Aisling McCarthy has another year to run on her two-year deal.