O’Dwyer, Goldrick, Magee and Gilroy sign up for AFLW return

Orla O’Dwyer is back in Ireland preparing for Tipperary’s Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 semi-final against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park on Sunday and a summer of dual Gaelic games commitments, but she will be returning to Brisbane for the 2022 AFLW season.

The second Irish recruit to win a Premiership after Ailish Considine, O’Dwyer has committed to spending a third season with the Lions as they look to go back-to-back as AFLW title winners.