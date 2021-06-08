Munster LGFA opt not to finish 2020 club championship

The outstanding games in the 2020 Munster ladies football club championship have been abandoned.

Munster LGFA has taken the decision not to finish last year’s senior, intermediate, and junior competitions as a suitable window, in which club teams would have their full complement of players available, could not be located.

The Connacht and Leinster branches of the LGFA recently announced the dates on which they will run off the outstanding games from last year’s respective provincial club championships, but there will be no such conclusion to the 2020 Munster club championships.

The Munster Council explored the possibility of playing the delayed Munster semi-finals and finals in the 12-day window between the conclusion of the Lidl National League (June 27) and the July 10 start date to the TG4 All-Ireland Championship. But squeezing the games into this period became a non-runner when a small number of inter-county managers intimated that they were not willing to release their players for club action so close to the start of the All-Ireland championship.

Munster LGFA also gave consideration to staging the games in September, once the inter-county season was finished, but this would have meant a delay to the start of the 2021 county championships and consequently, a reduction in the number of weekends available to county boards to run off their county championships.

Connacht LGFA are playing their 2020 junior, intermediate, and senior finals on the gap weekend, June 19, between the National League semi-finals and finals, while Leinster have scheduled their junior and intermediate club finals for Wednesday, June 23. The Leinster senior club decider will be played on Wednesday, September 8.

Unlike in camogie, the 2020 All-Ireland club championships are not being completed so it is at each province’s discretion whether they play the outstanding games from last year’s provincial championships.

In the Munster senior club semi-finals, reigning champions Mourneabbey were due to meet Cahir (Tipperary), with Ballymacarbry (Waterford) and Rathmore (Kerry) on the other side of the draw.