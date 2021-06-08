Colm Collins: We're not prioritising Mayo or Kerry game

Colm Collins insists he and his group are not prioritising either of Clare’s crucial next two games over the other.

Victory against Mayo in Ennis on Sunday will see the Banner return to an eight-team top flight for the first time since 1996 — they were involved in Division 1B in 2002.

Thirteen days later, they head to Killarney for a knockout Munster SFC quarter-final against a Kerry team still smarting from losing last November’s semi-final to Cork.

“The easiest thing to say is we’re totally focusing on Mayo at the moment, and after that it will be the next game,” said Collins. “But, absolutely, there is no one game being given priority over the other.

“Any football player who can’t focus on playing in Fitzgerald Stadium in the middle of the summer shouldn’t be playing football. It’s a fantastic venue, a fantastic stadium, and playing a team of that quality you should be frothing at the bit for that challenge.”

Collins is not going to lose any sleep wondering how Kerry will approach their Division 1 semi-final with only a shared title on offer.

“I’ve learned over the years to never try to second-guess other teams,” he said. “I wouldn’t know what way they’re thinking on this one — I’ll leave that to their management — but all I can worry about is our own job, and we’ll be going for it bullheaded, that’s for sure.”

Clare and Mayo have regularly faced off in challenge games in recent years, and Collins’ admiration for James Horan’s side is considerable.

“Tremendous credit must go to Mayo and James last year for basically reinventing the team and getting to an All-Ireland final and going very close in it,” he said.

“I honestly think they don’t get half the credit they deserve. Everyone focuses in on that they haven’t won the big prize, but how many counties would give anything to be in the position they’re in nearly every year, challenging for the All-Ireland? They have a fantastic group of supporters which unfortunately we won’t see this weekend. We know we have a big challenge facing us, but the fact it’s in Ennis, you’d be really looking forward to it.”

With Gary Brennan having confirmed his retirement in January, there would have been concerns Clare would struggle in the middle third this year, when in fact they have managed impressively without their talisman.

“Cathal O’Connor has been there for years, and he’s a fantastic player for Clare,” says Collins. “Because he was playing alongside Gary, he probably didn’t get the credit he deserved. Then two guys who have been on the panel, Darren O’Neill and Darragh Bohannon, really stepped up and given us plenty of options in the air.”

Collins speaks glowingly of veteran forward David Tubridy who, it was recently revealed, has become the league’s highest ever scorer. The Doonbeg man has been able to commit more time to football, and partaking in yoga.

“He got a new lease of life,” said Collins. “He’s been a fantastic player for us for years. I wasn’t aware of the record at all, so it was nice to see, and there’s plenty of more years in him.”