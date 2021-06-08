JJ Delaney: 'The big question is are the players playing for Brian Cody and I think 100% they are'

JJ Delaney says he won't be surprised if Kilkenny win this year's All-Ireland but reckons Brian Cody won't come under any extra pressure if they fail to do so.

The Cats are the form team in the country with the only perfect record in Division 1 ahead of the final round of group games next weekend.

Kilkenny travel to Ennis on Saturday to play Clare before narrowing their focus on the first defence of the Leinster title, a July 3 provincial semi-final against Wexford or Laois in Portlaoise.

Kilkenny haven't won an All-Ireland since 2015, by far the longest stretch without a MacCarthy Cup success in Cody's 23-season reign.

But legendary defender Delaney, on board for nine of those All-Ireland wins, believes it isn't necessarily a 'win or bust' scenario for Cody and Kilkenny this summer.

"I don't think so, to be honest with you," said Delaney. "You take the last couple of years, he got them to an All-Ireland final, he won a Leinster championship last year as well. For any other inter-county manager that's a successful couple of years.

"Yeah, there is talk around Kilkenny, there's idle talk but I don't buy into it. Probably the most important people in this scenario are the players. The big question is are the players playing for Brian Cody and I think 100% they are.

"Regarding their attitude, that will always be 100% and Brian will insist on that, that's his biggest thing, that he would have a competitive Kilkenny 15 out there, whatever 15 that is, he doesn't really mind what players go out there but the 15 that do go out there must die in their boots to get the best out of this Kilkenny team."

Speaking in January, Richie Power Senior said the feeling around the county following Kilkenny's All-Ireland semi-final loss to Waterford was that 'maybe time had come for a change' of management.

"Yeah, there has been talk," acknowledged Delaney. "I don't think it's fairly warranted because yes, you can judge Kilkenny on All-Ireland wins, he has done it in the past, but you take the last couple of years, he's been relatively successful to be fair to him in comparison to other managers.

"Probably in Kilkenny we've been spoiled over the last 20 years with him being there and you associate Brian Cody with winning All-Irelands. Would I be surprised if they won one this year? No, I wouldn't to be honest because he's there at the helm, pushing guys forward."

A change in Kilkenny's style was evident from their opening league fixture against Dublin when goalkeeper Eoin Murphy went short with around half of his puck-outs in the first-half.

"They've never done that before," said Delaney, full-back and captain for their 2014 All-Ireland win. "I think that's a very good thing for them to do because look, Kilkenny have become a small bit predictable as regards long ball."