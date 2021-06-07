Top hurling managers don't want cap on scoring sprees

Inter-county managers Liam Cahill and Shane O’Neill have played down concerns scores are coming too easy in hurling.

On a weekend where Clare and Limerick scored 33 and 34 points respectively and Kilkenny and Tipperary also hit accumulated totals in the 30s, there were almost 90 scoring opportunities in Salthill including 58 scores and 26 wides.

Waterford manager Cahill, who admitted the game in Pearse Stadium was loose, put the high-scoring down to the skill and fitness levels of the participants.

“Players now are immensely skillful. People forget that, like, and they’re conditioned, extremely fit athletes, even compared to even three or four or five years ago, it’s gone to a new level,” Cahill said.

“So when you’ve players that have that ability, with one flick of the wrists from 70 yards to put it over the bar, like you can’t tell them not to go for it.

It is as it is. What can you do? It’s the modern game now. It’s fast and it’s lively and it’s high-scoring. We just have to see how the championship progresses.

O’Neill spoke in a similar vein.

“I think just the skill level and the pace of the game, you could see it there. It’s very difficult to be a back man these days because of the space created by everybody else.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we were complaining that the game isn’t good, then we have a good weekend of it, so I actually think it will continue to improve and benefit for the Championship.”

Cahill doesn’t believe there needs to be measures to taper the scoring.

“Ah, I wouldn’t like to see that. The game of hurling should be free-flowing.

“It’s a game of instincts so if a fella in a half-back line is 70 or 80 yards from goal and, as I said, his instinct is to have a pop and put it over the bar, you know, why would you stop him from doing that?

“We’re coaching young fellas at every level to open their shoulders and be able to drive the ball so why would you restrict that kind of skill?”