Tony Kelly points the way again as big Clare tally ends relegation fears

Allianz NHL Div 1B: Clare 0-34 Dublin 2-23

The return of Tony Kelly inspired free-scoring Clare to their biggest win of this season's Allianz NHL, turning the screw in the second half to power past Dublin at Parnell Park.

Losses to Antrim and Wexford, allied to the Covid-19 episode that sidelined two players temporarily, left Brian Lohan's crew up against it initially in Division 1B but they've responded well with big wins over Laois and Dublin.

All-Star Kelly missed the win over Laois with a dead leg but returned to play a key role, putting on an exhibition of free-taking and racking up 0-20 overall.

All but four of his points came from placed balls, while Dublin's Donal Burke helped himself to 0-13 with nine of his points coming from frees also.

Clare trailed by two points at half-time but were excellent after the break with Aidan McCarthy scoring 0-4 and sub David Fitzgerald picking off 0-2 after his introduction.

Back-to-back wins leaves Clare safe from relegation ahead of their final round tie against Kilkenny in Ennis next Saturday afternoon.

The only downside for them was the lack of goals though it hardly mattered as they picked off a range of points from distance, outscoring Dublin by 0-19 to 0-12 in the second-half.

Ronan Hayes and Cian Boland grabbed Dublin's goals in a four-minute spell late in the first-half, leaving them 2-11 to 0-15 up at half-time.

Scores for Clare: Tony Kelly 0-20 (0-15f, 1 65), Aidan McCarthy 0-4, Shane O'Donnell 0-2, David Fitzgerald 0-2, Mark Rodgers 0-2, Cathal Malone 0-1, Diarmuid Ryan 0-1, Aron Shanagher 0-1, David Reidy 0-1.

Dublin scorers: Donal Burke 0-13 (0-9f), Ronan Hayes 1-2, Cian Boland 1-1, Danny Sutcliffe 0-2, Chris Crummey 0-2, Mark Schutte 0-1, Daire Gray 0-1, Eamonn Dillon 0-1.

CLARE: Eibhear Quilligan; Rory Hayes, Conor Cleary, Aaron Fitzgerald; Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, Paidi Fitzpatrick; Cathal Malone, Colm Galvin; Aidan McCarthy, Tony Kelly, Shane O'Donnell; Aron Shanagher, Mark Rodgers, Ian Galvin.

Subs: David Reidy for Galvin (48), David Fitzgerald for Fitzpatrick (54), Stiofan McMahon for Rodgers (63), Jason McCarthy for Colm Galvin (67).

DUBLIN: Alan Nolan; Eoghan O'Donnell, Cian O'Callaghan, Andrew Dunphy; Paddy Smyth, Conor Burke, Daire Gray; James Madden, Chris Crummey; Danny Sutcliffe, Ronan Hayes, Mark Schutte; Donal Burke, Eamonn Dillon, Cian Boland.

Subs: Rian McBride for Smyth (50), John Hetherton for Schutte (54), David Keogh for Boland (61), Paul Crummey for Dillon and Fergal Whitely for Sutcliffe (70).

Referee: Colum Cunning (Antrim).