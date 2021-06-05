Tony Kelly points the way again as big Clare tally ends relegation fears

Clare trailed by two points at half-time but were excellent after the break
Tony Kelly points the way again as big Clare tally ends relegation fears

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B, Parnell Park, Dublin 5/6/2021

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 19:01
Paul Keane, Parnell Park

Allianz NHL Div 1B: Clare 0-34 Dublin 2-23 

The return of Tony Kelly inspired free-scoring Clare to their biggest win of this season's Allianz NHL, turning the screw in the second half to power past Dublin at Parnell Park.

Losses to Antrim and Wexford, allied to the Covid-19 episode that sidelined two players temporarily, left Brian Lohan's crew up against it initially in Division 1B but they've responded well with big wins over Laois and Dublin.

All-Star Kelly missed the win over Laois with a dead leg but returned to play a key role, putting on an exhibition of free-taking and racking up 0-20 overall.

All but four of his points came from placed balls, while Dublin's Donal Burke helped himself to 0-13 with nine of his points coming from frees also.

Clare trailed by two points at half-time but were excellent after the break with Aidan McCarthy scoring 0-4 and sub David Fitzgerald picking off 0-2 after his introduction.

Back-to-back wins leaves Clare safe from relegation ahead of their final round tie against Kilkenny in Ennis next Saturday afternoon.

The only downside for them was the lack of goals though it hardly mattered as they picked off a range of points from distance, outscoring Dublin by 0-19 to 0-12 in the second-half.

Ronan Hayes and Cian Boland grabbed Dublin's goals in a four-minute spell late in the first-half, leaving them 2-11 to 0-15 up at half-time.

Scores for Clare: Tony Kelly 0-20 (0-15f, 1 65), Aidan McCarthy 0-4, Shane O'Donnell 0-2, David Fitzgerald 0-2, Mark Rodgers 0-2, Cathal Malone 0-1, Diarmuid Ryan 0-1, Aron Shanagher 0-1, David Reidy 0-1.

Dublin scorers: Donal Burke 0-13 (0-9f), Ronan Hayes 1-2, Cian Boland 1-1, Danny Sutcliffe 0-2, Chris Crummey 0-2, Mark Schutte 0-1, Daire Gray 0-1, Eamonn Dillon 0-1.

CLARE: Eibhear Quilligan; Rory Hayes, Conor Cleary, Aaron Fitzgerald; Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon, Paidi Fitzpatrick; Cathal Malone, Colm Galvin; Aidan McCarthy, Tony Kelly, Shane O'Donnell; Aron Shanagher, Mark Rodgers, Ian Galvin.

Subs: David Reidy for Galvin (48), David Fitzgerald for Fitzpatrick (54), Stiofan McMahon for Rodgers (63), Jason McCarthy for Colm Galvin (67).

DUBLIN: Alan Nolan; Eoghan O'Donnell, Cian O'Callaghan, Andrew Dunphy; Paddy Smyth, Conor Burke, Daire Gray; James Madden, Chris Crummey; Danny Sutcliffe, Ronan Hayes, Mark Schutte; Donal Burke, Eamonn Dillon, Cian Boland.

Subs: Rian McBride for Smyth (50), John Hetherton for Schutte (54), David Keogh for Boland (61), Paul Crummey for Dillon and Fergal Whitely for Sutcliffe (70).

Referee: Colum Cunning (Antrim).

More in this section

Kerry v Antrim - Joe McDonagh Cup Final Shane Conway hits 1-13 in easy win, but injury concerns for Kerry
Antrim v Wexford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 4 'It isn't my first time and probably won't be my last' - Davy Fitzgerald on sending off
Colm Galvin and Eoin Madigan 22/1/2017 Colm Galvin makes first Clare start in two years, Tony Kelly also returns
Marian Quaid and Judith Mulcahy with Steffi Fitzgerald and Sarah Walsh 5/6/2021

Steely Kilkenny come good late on to deny pacy Limerick

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices