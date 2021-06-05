Shane Conway hits 1-13 in easy win, but injury concerns for Kerry

Fintan O’Connor lost three players to injury in the first 20 minutes
13 December 2020; Shane Conway of Kerry during the Joe McDonagh Cup Final match between Kerry and Antrim at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 18:11
Murt Murphy, Austin Stack Park

Allianz Hurling League 2A: Kerry 4-30 Wicklow 1-17 

Despite Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor making seven changes from the side that beat Meath two weeks previous, the Kingdom still proved too strong for bottom side Wicklow in this Allianz Hurling League Division 2A clash played at the Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon.

In what was essentially a dead rubber, Kerry gave their bench a run from the start and O’Connor would have been happy with what he saw. 

But on the flipside he lost his captain Daniel Collins with a leg injury after just five minutes and Kerry simply could not afford any more injuries with the Joe McDonagh Cup meeting with Down looming in three weeks. 

During a scrappy and sometimes niggly opening half Shane Conway displayed all his silken skills, scoring 1-9 as Kerry were 1-15 to 0-6 in front at half-time.

But Kerry lost three players through injury in the opening 20 minutes — Collins, Tomás O’Connor and Barry Mahony — and this will take some gloss of what was an excellent performance by an under-strength fifteen.

Kerry were on top from the very outset with Jason Diggins, Paudie O’Connor, Conor O’Keeffe and the mercurial Conway weaving his magic as he created scores and then scored some beauties as well as finding the Wicklow net on the stroke of half-time.

Wicklow had no answers despite the accuracy of Christy Moorehouse who ended up with a haul of 0-13, but once Mikey and Podge Boyle came on for Kerry they just upped a gear or two and Mikey Boyle added 2-3 while brother Podge added two points from play. 

Cian Hussey also impressed with four points while young Nathan Guerin scored a cracking goal in the 66th as Kerry strolled to a facile win with Gary Hughes getting a late consolation goal for Wicklow.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (1-13, 8 frees, 1 65), M Boyle (2-3), C Hussey (0-4), N Guerin (1-0), S Nolan (0-3), P Boyle (0-2), T O’Connor, D Collins, M Leane, J Diggins and C Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wicklow: C Moorehouse (0-13, 10 frees), G Hughes (1-1), M Lee (0-2), D Stanton (0-1 free).

KERRY: D Delaney; J O’Connor, C Savage, C O’Keeffe; E Ross, J Diggins, F McCarthy; P O’Connor, T O’Connor; F O’Sullivan, D Collins, B Mahony; S Conway, S Nolan, C Hussey 

Subs: M Leane for D Collins (inj 5), M Boyle for T O’Connor (inj 20), C Walsh for B Mahony (inj 22), E Leen for E Ross (h/t), P Boyle for F O’Sullivan (h/t), S Sheehan for E Leen (54) N Guerin for C Hussey (54) 

WICKLOW: C McNally; B Kearney, M Mangan, M O’Brien; G Byrne, J Henderson, P Keane; D Stanton, S Cranley; P Doran, E Kearns, L Evans; G Hughes, C Moorehouse, M Lee.

Subs: E McCormack for P Doran ( h/t) , A O’Brien for S Cranley ( h/t), C Breen for M Mangan ( 53), M Murphy for D Stanton ( 53), W Kinsella for M Lee ( 54), G Weir for J Henderson ( 62), J Byrne for L Evans ( 64) 

 Referee: K Jordan (Tipperary)

