Times, TV details, and predictions: All you need to know ahead of this weekend's hurling league action

SATURDAY

Allianz Hurling League, Round 4

Division 1, Group A

Limerick v Cork, LIT Gaelic Grounds 7.15pm (A. Kelly, Galway) Live Eir Sports/RTÉ.

If they weren’t preparing for a Championship date in a matter of four weeks, then this would have more cut and thrust about it.

Limerick’s desire (if not a need) to pick up their first win at the fourth time of asking should be greater than Cork’s determination to maintain their unbeaten run.

However, Cork know they could make Limerick question themselves further by denying them a victory. Kieran Kingston will expect the team’s attitude to be on the money, but Limerick must cast away those niggling thoughts before they become doubts. Both have named teams that feature approximately two-thirds of the line-ups that should start the Munster semi-final.

Verdict: Limerick.

Division 1, Group B

Antrim v Wexford, Corrigan Park 3pm (P. Murphy, Carlow) Live TG4.

A win here should be enough for Antrim to retain their top-flight status for another season. But after seeing his native Clare upset in Belfast, Davy Fitzgerald will not want his Wexford charges to suffer the same fate.

The Model side have only played in fits and starts and the Kilkenny game can almost be written off because of the Covid-affected lead-up. Crucially, they do seem to be in a better place than last October. Antrim to run them close but not close enough.

Verdict: Wexford.

Dublin v Clare, Parnell Park 5.15pm (C. Cunning, Antrim). Live Eir Sports.

The rot was stopped with victory over Laois and now that some confidence has returned to the Clare ranks, they will look to build up some momentum before the Championship.

Dublin will present a physical challenge and while their lack of goals has to be a concern they will match plenty of what Clare offer.

Verdict: Draw.

Division 2A

Kerry v Wicklow, Austin Stack Park 4pm (K Jordan, Tipperary).

Against Meath, Kerry bounced back from the shellacking they received from Offaly and slowly but surely more of their prominent players are returning to fitness. Their promotion chance may have evaporated with that trip to Tullamore, but this should be another morale booster ahead of Championship.

Verdict: Kerry.

Littlewoods Ireland Senior Camogie League

Division 1 quarter-final.

Kilkenny v Limerick, St Brendan’s Park, Birr 5pm (J Dermody, Westmeath). Live official camogie YouTube channel.

An onerous task for Limerick after a comprehensive defeat to Galway last time out. Kilkenny, on the other hand, were in mean form against Offaly.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Lidl Ladies NFL R3

Division 1B: Tipperary v Dublin, Semple Stadium 6.30pm (J Murphy).

A couple of chastening results for Tipperary in this campaign and there will be little respite against the All-Ireland champions who look to be much sharper in this league than previous years.

Verdict: Dublin.

SUNDAY

Division 1, Group A.

Westmeath v Tipperary, TEG Cusack Park 2pm (L Gordon, Galway) Live Sport TG4 YouTube.

Some hard lessons have been learned by Westmeath and Tipperary should provide another one here. Liam Sheedy will be tempted to give fringe players one last pre-Championship chance to convince him they are worthy of being picked against Waterford in the final round before the counties may meet again in the Championship.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Galway v Waterford, Pearse Stadium 3.45pm (F Horgan, Tipperary) Live TG4.

What a great opportunity for Galway to see if their work rate is at the required levels given that few, if any, other team works as hard as Liam Cahill’s outfit.

Galway’s defenders shouldn’t have a minute’s peace but there are still lingering questions around Waterford’s defence.

Verdict: Galway.

Division 1, Group B

Kilkenny v Laois, UPMC Nowlan Park 1.45pm (R McGann, Clare). Live TG4.

According to Henry Shefflin, Kilkenny aren’t far away. They are in good fettle and one or two of the more seasoned men might be rested here as they were against Antrim. Cheddar Plunkett will have been glad of the two-week break to get in some coaching after a couple of middling displays.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Division 2A

Meath v Carlow, Páirc Tailteann 2pm (R. Fitzsimons, Offaly).

Just the one win from three rounds for each of these sides but it is Carlow who have shown more in their previous displays.

Verdict: Carlow.

Offaly v Down, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park 2pm (S Hynes, Galway).

Michael Fennelly won’t need to stir his men too much after their Championship disappointment against this same opposition last year. Down aren’t doing too badly at all but Offaly are the men on a mission.

Verdict: Offaly.

Division 2B

Derry v Donegal, Dean McGlinchey Park, Ballinascreen 2pm (J Clarke, Cavan).

Derry are struggling this year and home advantage shouldn’t count for too much against their neighbours.

Verdict: Donegal.

Roscommon v Kildare, Dr Hyde Park 2pm (K Brady, Louth).

Kildare have been pulverising teams and Roscommon look like their next victims.

Verdict: Kildare.

Division 3B, Round 3.Louth v Fermanagh, Louth Centre of Excellence, Darver 2pm (C Flynn, Westmeath).

Verdict: Louth.

Leitrim v Cavan, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada 2pm (M Kennedy, Tipperary).

Verdict: Cavan.

Littlewoods Ireland Senior Camogie League

Division 1 quarter-final.

Tipperary v Offaly, John Lockes GAA Club, Callan 2.30pm (J Heffernan, Wexford). Live official camogie YouTube channel.

Offaly are reeling after their trouncing at the hands of Kilkenny while Tipperary bounced back strongly against Waterford following their opening day loss to Cork.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Lidl Ladies NFL R3

Division 1A

Westmeath v Mayo, St Loman’s GAA club 2pm (G. Chapman).

A mixed bag for Mayo but Michael Moyles has plenty to work with. Westmeath have struggled in their two outings.

Verdict: Mayo.

Galway v Donegal Tuam Stadium 2pm (G McMahon).

As much as they lost, Galway will be the better for that clash with Mayo in Round 1 and they face a Donegal team who had too much for Mayo in their meeting.

Verdict: Galway.

Division 1B

Waterford v Cork, Fraher Field 2pm (A O’Connell).

Top-of-the-table clash and home advantage will give Waterford additional belief. The goal count could be high if last weekend is anything to go by — the hosts were 5-13 to 2-12 winners against Tipperary while Cork lost to Dublin 3-15 to 4-11 in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Verdict: Cork.