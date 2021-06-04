Jamesie O’Connor: Brian Lohan faces challenges rivals don’t have

Clare great Jamesie O’Connor reckons current manager Brian Lohan is faced with various challenges when preparing his team that superpower rivals Limerick and Tipperary don’t experience.

Speaking about the off-field problems in the county in recent months, and highlighting, in particular, the deficiencies with their Caherlohan training centre, the two-time All-Ireland winner lamented that Clare made "headlines throughout the winter for all the wrong reasons".

He said the amount of "external noise" in the county hasn’t been helpful for the players who opened their Allianz League campaign with back-to-back defeats, including a shock loss to Antrim.

Former hurler of the year O’Connor cut them some slack when he pointed out that it isn’t necessarily a level field when comparing Clare’s resources to some of their provincial and All-Ireland rivals.

“My wife is an accountant and Brian asked her to come on board as treasurer of Club Clare,” said O’Connor. “I see first hand some of the challenges that he’s had and he’s having to do things that I don’t think Liam Sheedy or John Kiely or Brian Cody are having to worry about. Just trying to give the Clare players a chance to compete and to have what any player wants which is to feel that you have the best chance possible. And that’s a challenge for Brian in the current environment.”

The quality of the surface at the Caherlohan facility remains an ongoing debate and O’Connor said it simply isn’t up to scratch.

Clare manager Brian Lohan. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

“The grass was cut there and I think there was a piece in one of the papers, ‘What’s wrong with it?’.

“You know, it might have looked great but there’s no pace off the pitch. It’s certainly no preparation to train there and then go out and experience what you get at Páirc Uí Chaoimh or Croke Park or in Thurles, the pace that’s off that pitch (isn’t comparable). That’s just one of several issues.

“Obviously a committee has been appointed and there’s some really quality people on that committee. They’re going to produce a report and we’ll just wait and see what comes out of it but it’s vital that if they have strong things to say and if they have strong recommendations that those recommendations are put in place.

“For me, anybody that’s commenting on all of this, Dalo (Anthony Daly) has spoken about it, I’ve maybe spoken at different times, there’s no agenda here, this is just about what’s in the best interests of our county. As I said, it’s unfortunate that we’ve been making the type of headlines that we have. From the players’ perspective, any external noise is not good, it affects you.

“I would say that even going back to ’98, Loughnane making the state of the nation address and that, it didn’t help. It seemed to just sap a bit of energy from you.

The players have enough on their hands to get themselves ready for the challenge that they face on a week-to-week basis. Trying to prepare in the Covid environment as well hasn’t been easy.

- Sky Sports have announced their 2021 GAA Championship fixtures, along with an all-star line-up of pundits, commentators and presenters for the season ahead. Sky Sports Arena will be the home of GAA, with a total of 18 fixtures broadcasting on the channel — 12 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports.