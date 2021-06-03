Boost for Galway as Jack Glynn in line to play part in relegation play-off

Galway manager Padraic Joyce has received a timely boost ahead of their relegation showdown with Monaghan next week with the U-20 Footballer of the Year Jack Glynn set to be fit for the encounter in Clones.
Glynn, who skippered the Tribesmen to success against Dublin in the All-Ireland U-20 final last December, went off in extreme pain in the second-half of their league clash with the Dubs on Sunday in Tuam Stadium.
Joyce, with former captain Damien Comer doubtful for the start of the championship with a hand injury, feared the worst for the promising corner-back in the aftermath of the 2-16 to 1-15 loss to the All-Ireland champions.
“He hyper extended his elbow. It doesn't look too good,” said Joyce.
However, a scan revealed a mild elbow strain and he is expected to be back next week when Galway will bid to hold on to their top flight status in a game where Joyce has voiced his anger at having to travel to Monaghan to play the game.
Glynn, who won’t be 21 until next November, has settled into the senior grade with ease and after a good showing against Dublin until he got injured, his availability next week will be a big boost for Joyce.
Glynn became the first defender in a decade since Dublin’s Rory O’Carroll in 2010 to win the U-20 Footballer of the Year and the Claregalway clubman is the first from Galway since Ian Burke in 2013 to win it.