Boost for Galway as Jack Glynn in line to play part in relegation play-off

Galway manager Padraic Joyce has received a timely boost ahead of their relegation showdown with Monaghan next week with the U-20 Footballer of the Year Jack Glynn set to be fit for the encounter in Clones.

Glynn, who skippered the Tribesmen to success against Dublin in the All-Ireland U-20 final last December, went off in extreme pain in the second-half of their league clash with the Dubs on Sunday in Tuam Stadium.