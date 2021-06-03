Sky Sports have exclusive rights to 12 Championship games

Sky Sports will have exclusive coverage of Limerick's first game of their Munster and All-Ireland title defences when they face Cork on July 3rd (7pm).
The match is one of 18 fixtures the channel will broadcast this summer – 12 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports.
All matches will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Arena platform.
The football championship action throws in a week earlier with a double-header on June 26th that will see Sligo take on Mayo, followed by Kerry’s clash with Clare.
CEO of Sky Ireland, JD Buckley, said: “We are gearing up for an action-packed summer of sport on Sky Sports and it’s fantastic to see the GAA Championships back in their somewhat rightful place in the calendar. We are delighted to be broadcasting 18 games this year and, once again, in addition to all of the live action, we will be providing unique insights and analysis from some of the biggest names in GAA. All of our 2021 GAA Championship fixtures and weekly episodes of Inside The Game will broadcast on Sky Sports Arena, which is available on every platform in Ireland.”
Peter Canavan, Kieran Donaghy, and Jim McGuinness, will again headline the analysis team for the football championship with Ollie Canning, Jamesie O’Connor and JJ Delaney on duty for hurling.
August 7th: All-Ireland SHC semi-final, 6.00pm.
August 8th: All-Ireland SHC semi-final, 3.30pm.
August 14th: All-Ireland SFC semi-final, 6.00pm.
August 15th: All-Ireland SFC semi-final, 3.30pm.
August 22nd: All-Ireland SHC final, 3.30pm.
August 29th: All-Ireland SFC final 3.30pm.