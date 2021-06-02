Reprieve for 2020 club camogie championships after mediation talks

The outstanding games in the 2020 provincial and All-Ireland camogie championships will be played after all, with dates to be set from mid-November.

The agreement was reached during mediation talks last night between the Camogie Association and the affected clubs.

The Camogie Association had decided to shelve the remainder of last year's championships, but clubs were set to take an appeal to the DRA which was due to be held on Friday. That will not now be necessary.

The games will be played after this year's county club championships and should be completed with All-Ireland finals by December 19.

It means back-to-back provincial and All-Ireland series will be played, with the 2021 championships set to follow have the 2020 season has been completed.

Current senior champions Sarsfields, who retained their Galway crown in 2020, will now get to defend their title. Sarsfields manager Michael McGrath told RTÉ Sport:

"The big thing is the series is reinstated.

"We had mediation talks for four hours last night with Páraic Duffy involved.

"We had a DRA hearing set for Friday night but last night's resolution gave us a slot for games and saved clubs the expense of going down that route too.

"It’s great for the clubs that we will get to finish all competitions.

"We are glad it’s sorted after a month on this issue. I think they intend, if at all possible, to have the series completed in 2021 with finals hopefully on 19 December."