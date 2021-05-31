Dublin and Donegal agree to neutral venue

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 12:59
John Fogarty

The Donegal-Dublin Division 1 semi-final will be played at a neutral venue after the counties agreed for it to be played outside the counties.

Up to last night, it was expected the venue would be decided by a coin toss but an agreement was arranged between the pair and the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) to stage it roughly equidistant between the counties. 

Armagh will have home advantage for their relegation play-off against Roscommon, having won a coin toss this morning. 

In the Division 2 semi-finals, Clare and Kildare will enjoy home advantage against Mayo and Meath respectively.

Like Donegal and Dublin, Derry and Limerick have agreed for their Division 3 semi-final to be played at a neutral venue. 

In the other promotion game, Offaly won the coin toss and will welcome Fermanagh to Tullamore. In the Division 3 relegation play-offs, Cavan and Wicklow will also face off at a neutral venue while the draw for home advantage sees Longford bring Tipperary to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. 

The dates, throw-in times and venues for the 14 matches will be confirmed by the CCCC later today.  

Allianz Football League semi-finals and relegation play-offs to be played June 12/13.

Division 1.

Semi-finals.

Donegal v Dublin (Neutral Venue by Agreement).

Tyrone v Kerry (Kerry Venue).

Relegation Play-off.

Armagh v Roscommon (Armagh Venue*).

Monaghan v Galway (Monaghan Venue).

Division 2.

Semi-Finals.

Mayo v Clare (Clare Venue*).

Meath v Kildare (Kildare Venue*).

Relegation Play-off.

Down v Laois (Down Venue).

Westmeath v Cork (Cork Venue).

Division 3.

Semi-Finals.

Derry v Limerick (Neutral Venue by Agreement).

Fermanagh v Offaly (Offaly Venue*).

Relegation Play-off.

Cavan v Wicklow (Neutral Venue by Agreement).

Longford v Tipperary (Longford Venue*)

Division 4. 

Semi-Finals.

Antrim v Waterford (Waterford Venue).

Louth v Carlow (Carlow Venue).

*Draw for venue made by the CCCC.

