Clare official apologises for 'hurtful and embarrassing' comments

Gallagher claimed that the primary motive behind a fundraiser organised by Éire Óg's Niall O'Connor was to 'embarrass the board
Clare official apologises for 'hurtful and embarrassing' comments
Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 11:21
Colm O’Connor

Clare GAA treasurer Michael Gallagher has apologised for 'hurtful and embarrassing' comments he made relating to a club official at a meeting of the County Board last Monday night.

Gallagher claimed that the primary motive behind a fundraiser organised by Éire Óg's Niall O’Connor was to 'embarrass the board.' O'Connor has overseen a campaign that raised €4,000 for the provision of post-training meals for Clare's U20 hurling team.

In a statement, issued directly to the club the Doonbeg official apologised for his remarks, with O’Connor wishing to draw a line under the incident in the “spirit of reconciliation and for the greater good of Clare GAA”.

The Éire Óg club last night revealed the contents of the e-mail which was sent to their club secretary Paddy Smyth from Mr. Gallagher.

“Paddy, A Chara 

In response to your letter re. my comments directed at Niall O’Connor at last Monday nights (24/05) Co Board Meeting, I would like to say, on reflection, I can see how my comments were hurtful and embarrassing to Niall and, I wish to offer my apologies directly to Niall for those comments. I don’t intend to try to explain or offer excuses for making those comments, because I don’t think that would be helpful either. As you know, I have enjoyed a long and friendly relationship with your Club, for nearly 20 years, through our joint promotion of an underage football tournament (which is dear to my heart). I don’t wish to see anything divert us from maintaining and furthering those friendships.

Regards, Michael”

The Éire Óg club then issued a statement on behalf of their club man. “Niall O’ Connor welcomes the apology from Michael Gallagher and accepts it in a spirit of reconciliation and for the greater good of Clare GAA. Niall also wishes to acknowledge that, in hindsight, it would have been appropriate that the Co. Treasurer was involved in any fundraising initiatives. In view of the above, we now consider this matter closed and we wish to move on in a spirit of harmony, for the betterment of Clare GAA.”

