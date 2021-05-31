Podge Collins and Jamie Malone boosts for Clare ahead of Mayo battle for Division 1 spot

Podge Collins and Jamie Malone will be available for Clare’s Division 2 League semi-final against Mayo, Colm Collins has said.

2013 All-Ireland hurling medal winner Collins has yet to feature for the county’s footballers this season because of injury, while Malone has not been seen since injury forced him out of Clare’s League opener after only four minutes.

The Clare manager is confident both will be available for selection for the promotion play-off against last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists the weekend after next and no question but the return of Collins and Malone would significantly bolster Clare’s forward arsenal for the Mayo clash.

“Both of them should be in the mix,” replied Collins when asked about the pair’s availability for the June 12/13 game.

With one eye on their Munster quarter-final away to Kerry on June 26, Collins stressed the importance of Division 2 consolidation and spending the next fortnight looking up rather than down.

Finishing in the top half of Division 2 South, he added, lessens the pressure that would have been there had they ended up in the relegation play-off places.

“We are in Division 2 next year and are playing a promotion semi-final to go to Division 1. If you gave me that at the start of the year, I’d have taken it,” the long-serving Clare manager remarked.

“There is a break to the play-offs, but in the corner of our eye we have to have June 26. We need to get up to speed for that. We are playing one of the best teams in the country in the championship. There is no point going to [Killarney] unless you are at top pace.

“Even though we lost today, I thought it was a very good performance. Both teams played excellent football. I’d say that was Cork’s best performance this year.

Our fellas rose their game, as well. People were tidy on the ball and there was good scoring efficiency. This game will stand to us.

“Disappointing the way I felt it could have been a draw at least, but just delighted that it worked out that we’re going the right way.”

Collins doesn’t expect defender Kevin Harnett to be available for the Mayo or Kerry games as a result of the Achilles injury he picked up in the first half yesterday.