Con O’Callaghan and Aaron Byrne hit the net as Dublin see off Galway challenge

Dublin 2-16 Galway 1-15

Dublin advanced to an Allianz League semi-final showdown with Donegal after holding off a good challenge from Galway at Tuam Stadium.

Dublin never looked in danger of losing but they were still pushed all the way by a Galway side who will now play Monaghan in a relegation play-off.

Cormac Costello continued his fine form for Dublin, while Con O’Callaghan and Aaron Byrne hit the net to see off a Galway side for whom Shane Walsh hit 0-10 from a variety of placed balls and open play.

Galway won the toss and opted to play against the strong breeze in the opening half and were in a strong position at the break when they went in level at 0-8 apiece.

The sides were level six times in the opening half with Galway captain Walsh leading the way with five points, two which came from 45’s and two from frees.

Galway were forced to line out without Damien Comer who picked up a hand injury but they made a good start with points from Peter Cooke and Paul Conroy, while Dublin goalkeeper Michael Shiel and Davy Byrne blocked goal efforts from Matthew Tierney and Sean Kelly.

Dublin settled and worked the ball well into attack and got back on level terms through Brian Fenton and Colm Basquel.

The sides then exchanged points three times before Ciaran Kilkenny and Con O’Callaghan edged Dublin 0-7 to 0-5 in front after half an hour.

Walsh hit back with a couple of points for Galway and when Cormac Costello edged Dublin back in front with his second point, Walsh tied them at the break with another pointed free.

O’Callaghan gave Dublin a great start to the second half when he finished to the net after Bernard Power had saved from Niall Scully and that gave them a cushion for the third quarter.

Walsh continued to keep Galway in touch with an array of points but they still trailed by 1-14 to 0-12 heading into the final quarter.

But then a delivery from Paul Conroy was flicked to the net by Matthew Tierney to cut the gap to two points after 57 minutes.

However, Galway never managed to get any close as Costello took his haul to six points, Dublin wrapped up the win when Byrne finished superbly after being put through by O’Callaghan in the dying moments of a good game to set up a semi-final meeting with Donegal.

DUBLIN: M Shiel; M Fitzsimons, J Cooper, D Byrne; E Murchan, S McMahon, E Lowndes; B Fenton (0-2, 0-1m), P O Cofaigh Byrne; N Scully, C Kilkenny (0-3), B Howard; C Basquel (0-2), C O’Callaghan (1-3), C Costello (0-6, 0-1f).

Subs: S Bugler for O Cofaigh Byrne (51, R McDaid for McMahon (51), D Mullin for Scully (64), A Byrne (1-0) for Basquel (65), T Lahiff for Cooper (72)

GALWAY: B Power; J Glynn, S Mulkerrin, S Kelly; K Molloy, D McHugh (0-1), L Silke; F O Laoi, P Conroy (0-1); P Kelly, P Cooke (0-2), J Heaney; M Tierney (1-0), S Walsh (0-10, 0-5f, 0-3 ‘45), Rob Finnerty (0-1).

Subs: E Brannigan for P Kelly (45), C Potter for Glynn (48), M O Bairead for O Laoi (53), T Culhane for Finnerty (59), T Flynn for Cooke (63), J Duane for Molloy (63).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).