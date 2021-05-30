Con O’Callaghan and Aaron Byrne hit the net as Dublin see off Galway challenge

Dublin never looked in danger of losing but they were still pushed all the way by a Galway side who will now play Monaghan in a relegation play-off.
Con O’Callaghan and Aaron Byrne hit the net as Dublin see off Galway challenge

Aaron Byrne of Dublin after scoring his side's second goal. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 30 May, 2021 - 19:14
John Fallon

Dublin 2-16 Galway 1-15

Dublin advanced to an Allianz League semi-final showdown with Donegal after holding off a good challenge from Galway at Tuam Stadium.

Dublin never looked in danger of losing but they were still pushed all the way by a Galway side who will now play Monaghan in a relegation play-off.

Cormac Costello continued his fine form for Dublin, while Con O’Callaghan and Aaron Byrne hit the net to see off a Galway side for whom Shane Walsh hit 0-10 from a variety of placed balls and open play.

Galway won the toss and opted to play against the strong breeze in the opening half and were in a strong position at the break when they went in level at 0-8 apiece.

The sides were level six times in the opening half with Galway captain Walsh leading the way with five points, two which came from 45’s and two from frees.

Galway were forced to line out without Damien Comer who picked up a hand injury but they made a good start with points from Peter Cooke and Paul Conroy, while Dublin goalkeeper Michael Shiel and Davy Byrne blocked goal efforts from Matthew Tierney and Sean Kelly.

Dublin settled and worked the ball well into attack and got back on level terms through Brian Fenton and Colm Basquel.

The sides then exchanged points three times before Ciaran Kilkenny and Con O’Callaghan edged Dublin 0-7 to 0-5 in front after half an hour.

Walsh hit back with a couple of points for Galway and when Cormac Costello edged Dublin back in front with his second point, Walsh tied them at the break with another pointed free.

O’Callaghan gave Dublin a great start to the second half when he finished to the net after Bernard Power had saved from Niall Scully and that gave them a cushion for the third quarter.

Walsh continued to keep Galway in touch with an array of points but they still trailed by 1-14 to 0-12 heading into the final quarter.

But then a delivery from Paul Conroy was flicked to the net by Matthew Tierney to cut the gap to two points after 57 minutes.

However, Galway never managed to get any close as Costello took his haul to six points, Dublin wrapped up the win when Byrne finished superbly after being put through by O’Callaghan in the dying moments of a good game to set up a semi-final meeting with Donegal.

DUBLIN: M Shiel; M Fitzsimons, J Cooper, D Byrne; E Murchan, S McMahon, E Lowndes; B Fenton (0-2, 0-1m), P O Cofaigh Byrne; N Scully, C Kilkenny (0-3), B Howard; C Basquel (0-2), C O’Callaghan (1-3), C Costello (0-6, 0-1f).

Subs: S Bugler for O Cofaigh Byrne (51, R McDaid for McMahon (51), D Mullin for Scully (64), A Byrne (1-0) for Basquel (65), T Lahiff for Cooper (72)

GALWAY: B Power; J Glynn, S Mulkerrin, S Kelly; K Molloy, D McHugh (0-1), L Silke; F O Laoi, P Conroy (0-1); P Kelly, P Cooke (0-2), J Heaney; M Tierney (1-0), S Walsh (0-10, 0-5f, 0-3 ‘45), Rob Finnerty (0-1).

Subs: E Brannigan for P Kelly (45), C Potter for Glynn (48), M O Bairead for O Laoi (53), T Culhane for Finnerty (59), T Flynn for Cooke (63), J Duane for Molloy (63).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).

More in this section

David Clifford celebrates scoring his sides first goal 30/5/2021 Kerry maintain unbeaten run to set up League semi-final clash with Tyrone
Davy Fitzgerald 30/5/2021 Davy Fitzgerald: 'The HSE do their job, we do ours. We’ve no excuses in Wexford'
Louth v Sligo - Allianz Football League Division 4 North Round 3 Louth march on as Mickey Harte overcomes Tony McEntee 
#gaelic football#dublin gaa
Con O’Callaghan and Aaron Byrne hit the net as Dublin see off Galway challenge

Ladies Football wrap: Waterford blast five goals past Tipperary; Andrea Trill scores four for Galway

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices