Kerry maintain unbeaten run to set up League semi-final clash with Tyrone

ROSCOMMON 1-12 KERRY 2-15

Despite losing Tadhg Morley to a straight red card, Kerry maintained their unbeaten run this afternoon to secure a semi-final against Tyrone next month.

With his first act upon coming on as a 52nd minute substitute in Dr Hyde Park, Morley committed a dangerous foul on Roscommon forward Ciaran Murtagh and was dismissed by Joe McQuillan who then called for the water break with Kerry leading 0-13 to 0-12.

That cessation allowed them to recalibrate and captain for the day David Clifford palmed to the net a few minutes later when the ball was spiked across to him by his brother Paudie. The impressive Diarmuid O’Connor fisted over his third point to stretch Kerry’s lead to four and Clifford sent over his second free of the game in the 69th minute.

An additional time goal by Roscommon substitute Conor Devaney cut the margin to three but Roscommon’s fight went when Enda Smith was dismissed for a second yellow and Kerry replacement Joe O’Connor finished to the net following a rapid move involving Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Paul Murphy.

With a Richard Hughes effort, Roscommon broke into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead in the 13th minute and restored that two-point advantage in the 15th minute. Paul Geaney’s point put the minimum between the sides at the first water interval and it turned out to be the first of three unanswered scores by the visitors.

As he did for Geaney, David Clifford teed up Ronan Buckley for his score and from the resultant kick-out Kerry pounced and Paudie Clifford kicked his second point of the game. Donie Smith broke Kerry’s momentum but only temporarily as they again hit Roscommon for three without reply, Tony Brosnan’s 24th minute point a beautifully curled score.

Former Kerry footballer Conor Cox added his second of the game in the 31st minute as Roscommon twice cut the gap to two in the closing stages of the half but David Clifford’s first from a free made it 0-10 to 0-7 at the break.

Scorers for Roscommon: C. Murtagh, D. Murtagh (1 mark) (0-3 each); C. Devaney (1-0); D. Smith (1 free), C. Cox (0-2 each); R. Hughes, E. Smith (mark) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: D. Clifford (1-4, 0-3 frees); P. Geaney (1 free, 1 mark), D. O’Connor (0-3 each); J. O’Connor (1-0); T. Brosnan, P. Clifford (0-2 each); R. Buckley (0-1).

ROSCOMMON: C. Lavin; B. Stack, C. Daly, D. Murray; R. Daly, C. Hussey, R. Hughes; E. Smith (c), T. O’Rourke; N. Kilroy, C. Murtagh, S. Killoran; D. Murtagh, D. Smith, C. Cox.

Subs: C. McKeon for D. Smith (50); P. Gillooly for C. Cox, H. Darcy for N. Kilroy (both 55); E. Nolan for T. O’Rourke, S. Mullooly for R. Daly (both 62); C. Devaney for S. Killoran (67); D. Ruane for D. Murtagh (68).

KERRY: K. Fitzgibbon; G. O’Sullivan, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; B. Ó Beaglaoich, G. Crowley, M. Breen; D. Moran, D. O’Connor; S. O’Brien, R. Buckley, P. Geaney; D. Clifford (c), T. Brosnan, P. Clifford.

Subs: A. Spillane for D. Moran (blood, 1-3); S. O’Shea for R. Buckley, P. Murphy for G. O’Sullivan (both 46); T. Walsh for T. Brosnan, T. Morley for T. O’Sullivan (both 52); G. White for P. Geaney (55); J. Sherwood for D. Moran (67); J. O’Connor for S. O’Brien (70+1).

Referee: J. McQuillan (Cavan).