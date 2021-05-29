Darragh Foley earns Carlow top spot with last kick of the game

This game was in doubt until Carlow midfielder Darragh Foley slotted the winning point with practically the last kick of the game.
Carlow's matchwinner Darragh Foley. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 20:52
Charles Keegan

Carlow 2-12 Wexford 2-11

Carlow overcame having three players black-carded to record a dramatic one-point win over neighbours Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday evening, to seal top spot in Division 4 South of the Allianz League.

Carlow led 1-3 to no score after 17 minutes, the goal coming from the influential Jordan Morrissey on nine minutes. Wexford responded with five unanswered points, the impressive Tom Byrne getting them off the mark on 19 minutes. Carlow led 1-4 to 0-6 at the break, with Morrissey straddling both sides of the interval with a black card.

With Carlow’s John Murphy and John McGrath overlapping on black cards in the second half, Wexford took control. Goals from Seán Nolan and Liam Coleman saw them storm 2-8 to 1-6 ahead.

Carlow were level on 67 minutes when a floated free from Darragh Foley was met in the air of a crowded goalmouth by Seán Gannon to tie matters at 2-10 apiece.

Substitute Séan Ryan edged Wexford ahead in injury time but there was still time for Murphy to level matters before Foley sealed the win.

Scorers for Carlow: P Broderick (0-5, 0-3f, 0-1 '45), J Morrissey (1-1), D Foley (0-4, 0-2f), S Gannon (1-1), C Blake, J Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: S Nolan (1-1), T Byrne (0-3), M Rossiter (0-3, 3f), L Coleman (1-0), B Brosnan, M O’Connor, J Tubritt, S Ryan (0-1 each).

CARLOW: C Cunningham; J Lowry, S Redmond, L Roberts; S Gannon, J Murphy, J Moore; E Ruth, D Foley; J Morrissey, J Clarke, C Doyle; C Blake, P Broderick, C Mullins.

Subs: C Hulton for Doyle (25); S Bambrick for Mullins (54); J McGrath for Blake (54); S O’Neill for Broderick (70).

WEXFORD: D Brooks; E Porter, M O’Connor, C Carthy; P Hughes, G Sheehan, B Malone; L Coleman, N Hughes; T Byrne, S Nolan, K O’Grady; M Rossiter, R Brooks, B Brosnan.

Subs: D Waters for N Hughes (23); J Tubritt for R Brooks (h/t); S Doyle for Rossiter (65); J Dunne for Nolan (69).

Referee: F Smyth (Offaly).

Donegal v Mayo - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Group 4 Round 3

Niamh McLaughlin goal gives Donegal back to back wins

