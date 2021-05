Limerick 2-19 Wicklow 1-12

Ten different players got on the scoresheet as Billy Lee's Limerick booked a spot in the semi-final of the National League with an impressive win in Aughrim.

Winning this clash between the two sides promoted from Division 4 last year means the Shannonsiders are on course for a shot at playing in Division 2 next season.

Hugh Bourke (1-7) and Danny Neville (1-3) got the goals as Derry await the Treaty in the semi-final on the weekend of June 12/13.

