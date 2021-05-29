Late, late Sean Quigley point earns Fermanagh shot at promotion

Fermanagh 1-15 Longford 0-18

Sean Quigley’s fisted point in the sixth minute of stoppage time secured a draw for Fermanagh which was good enough to set up a Division Three promotion semi-final clash against Offaly.

Fourteen-man Longford, who lost Gary Rogers to a straight red card after 64 minutes, scored twice in injury time with sub Darragh Doherty’s point looking like it had snatched a win for the visitors at Brewster Park but Fermanagh hit back.

Quigley, who finished with 1-8, connected with a ball that was dropping short and fisted it over the bar to ensure Fermanagh finish in second place in Division Three North ahead of Cavan and into the promotion play-off berths.

In front of 500 home fans lucky enough to be back enjoying a game of football, Fermanagh started superbly with Sean Quigley’s goal after one minute.

He caught Stephen McGullion’s long delivery in, turned onto his right and rolled the ball low into the net and tagged on three frees to leave Fermanagh coasting at 1-3 to 0-1 after 12 minutes.

However, Longford gradually worked their way into the game, mostly through frees, with Robbie Smyth scoring 0-6 in the first half including five from placed balls.

They drew level with a fine Rian Brady score after 24 minutes but Fermanagh ended a 13-minute scoring drought when Darragh McGurn pointed from distance.

The home side may have thought they had weathered the storm but instead it was Longford who finished the half stronger with the last three points to take the lead for the first time in stoppage time.

Erne goalkeeper Chris Snow was black-carded for tripping Larry Moran and Smyth tapped over the resulting free to put Longford in front 0-10 to 1-6 at half time.

Longford started the second half brightly with Dessie Reynolds, Smyth and Darren Gallagher on target but Fermanagh’s leaders stood up with Aidan Breen, Declan McCusker and Ciaran Corrigan all pointing crucial scores as the momentum shifted several times.

The sides were level five times in the second half and were level at 1-13 to 0-16 when Rogers was shown a straight red for an off the ball challenge on Luke Flanagan.

With word filtering through of Derry’s win over Cavan, Fermanagh sensed that a draw was enough and after Quigley’s equaliser they ran down the clock and saw out the remaining few seconds to guarantee their place in the semi-finals.

Scorers for Fermanagh: S Quigley 1-8 (4f), A Breen, D McGurn 0-2 each, T Bogue, D McCusker, C Corrigan 0-1.

Scorers for Longford: R Smyth 0-8 (7f), R Brady 0-4 (2f), D Gallagher 0-2 (2f), B McKeon, D Reynolds, J Hagan, D Doherty 0-1 each.

FERMANAGH: C Snow; A Breen, J Cassidy, L Flanagan; K Connor, J McMahon, K McDonnell; D Leonard, S McGullion; C Corrigan, T Bogue, J Largo Ellis; D McCusker, D McGurn, S Quigley Subs: C Love for McGullion (13), S McNally for Love (35), U Kelm for Bogue (45), C Love for McNally (45), R O’Callaghan for Leonard (49), S McGullion for Love (64).

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, C P Smyth; G Rogers, M Quinn, D Reynolds; D McGivney, D Gallagher; D Mimnagh, B McKeon, L Moran; R Smyth, L Connerton, R Brady.

Subs: J Hagan for Connerton (48), I O’Sullivan for McKeon (61), S Kenny for McGivney (61).

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo).