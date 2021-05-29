Shane McGuigan inspires Derry to impressive win over Cavan

Cavan 2-11 Derry 1-16

Shane McGuigan starred as Derry booked a berth in the NFL Division 3 North semi-final at the expense of a fitful Cavan side.

The Oak Leafers raced into a 0-5 to 0-0 lead after nine minutes but a Gearoid McKiernan goal after 25 minutes gave his side a brief lead before Niall Loughlin had plundered a goal just two minutes later as Derry took a slender 1-7 to 1-6 lead into the half-time interval.

The Oak Leaf County then stormed into a 1-13 to 1-6 lead with 53 minutes on the clock but despite a Martin Reilly palmed goal five minutes from, Cavan fell just short.

Scorers for Cavan: G McKiernan (1-3, 3f); M Reilly (1-0); R Galligan (1f, 1 '45), L Fortune (0-2 each); N Murray, O Kiernan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-8, ’45, 3f); N Loughlin (1-3, f, ’45); E Bradley (0-3); C Glass, B Heron (0-1 each).

CAVAN: R Galligan; K Clarke, P Faulkner, C Conroy; C Reilly, O Kiernan, L Fortune; C Brady, K Brady; M Reilly, G McKiernan, C McGovern; N Murray, P Lynch, C Madden.

Subs: M Argue for N Murray (h-t); C Smith for C McGovern (h-t); T E Donohoe for C Conroy (49); T Galligan for P Lynch (52); C Timoney (0-1) for C Madden (52); S Murray for K Brady (53); O Pierson for TD Donohoe (inj, 75).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, P McGrogan; P McNeil, G McKinless, C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; E Doherty, N Loughlin, C McFaul; B Heron, S McGuigan, P Cassidy.

Subs; M McEvoy for B Rogers (inj, 59); O McWilliams for B Heron (61); B McCarron for P McGrogan (63); J Doherty for P Cassidy (69); S Downey for N Loughlin (73).

Ref: P Hughes (Armagh).