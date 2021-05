Football team news: Peter Keane rings the changes for Kerry

Kerry football manager Peter Keane has made six changes to the team that began last week’s draw with Dublin.

Coming into the Kerry side for Sunday's Division 1 South fixture away to Roscommon are Graham O’Sullivan, Tom O’Sullivan, Mike Breen, Stephen O’Brien, Ronan Buckley, and Tony Brosnan. Losing out are Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy, Gavin White, Dara Moynihan, Seán O'Shea, and Killian Spillane.