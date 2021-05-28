Michael Murphy injury 'not too serious' but Donegal star to miss rest of Allianz League

Murphy was withdrawn after just five minutes of Donegal’s 1-20 to 4-11 draw with Monaghan in the Division 1 North clash last Saturday with a hamstring strain
Michael Murphy injury 'not too serious' but Donegal star to miss rest of Allianz League

Murphy was withdrawn after just five minutes of Donegal’s 1-20 to 4-11 draw with Monaghan in the Division 1 North clash last Saturday with a hamstring strain. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 17:57
Alan Foley

Donegal manager Declan Bonner has confirmed that Michael Murphy will sit out the remainder of the Allianz League but will be available for the Ulster SFC.

Murphy was withdrawn after just five minutes of Donegal’s 1-20 to 4-11 draw with Monaghan in the Division 1 North clash last Saturday with a hamstring strain. Donegal travel to Armagh on Saturday evening in their final regulation Division 1 fixture and will either be involved in the semi-finals or a relegation play-off. They are due to face Down in the provincial preliminary round on June 26.

“It’s not too serious and Michael will be back for the Down game,” Bonner said. "He’s following the rehab guidelines under Cathal Ellis (physiotherapist). We hope that he’ll be available sooner rather than later - and he’ll be ready for the Down game.”

Donegal have three points from their first two outings, following an 0-18 to 0-16 opening weekend victory over Tyrone at Healy Park.

Bonner added: “It’s important that we get lads game time. We need them to get to match pace and at the same time to be competitive. We always said that we’d be using the League to get players as much game time as possible and we’ll be using more this weekend.”

Last weekend saw Conor McCarthy score a hat-trick of first-half goals for Monaghan before Conor McManus added a fourth in the second half, although eight points from Patrick McBrearty helped salvage a draw for Bonner’s team.

“We are attacking well, but we have to be better defensively,” he added. “That’s the challenge for us. We aren’t as bad as we showed at stages last Saturday. There’s always work to do, whether it be on attack or defence. We know that we need to get better. We have put up some big scores, which we’re happy with, but we need to find the balance now.”

More in this section

Galway v Kilkenny - Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final Camogie Association seeking new sponsor for All-Irelands as Liberty Insurance ends deal
Cork v Tyrone - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Eimear Scally back in fold as Cork make five changes for live Dublin clash
A view of training 24/6/2020 Munster GAA unveil fixtures schedule
#gaelic football#ulster gaa
Mayo v Tipperary - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Ladies football league finals confirmed as trial event for return of spectators

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices