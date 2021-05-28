Michael Murphy injury 'not too serious' but Donegal star to miss rest of Allianz League

Donegal manager Declan Bonner has confirmed that Michael Murphy will sit out the remainder of the Allianz League but will be available for the Ulster SFC.

Murphy was withdrawn after just five minutes of Donegal’s 1-20 to 4-11 draw with Monaghan in the Division 1 North clash last Saturday with a hamstring strain. Donegal travel to Armagh on Saturday evening in their final regulation Division 1 fixture and will either be involved in the semi-finals or a relegation play-off. They are due to face Down in the provincial preliminary round on June 26.

“It’s not too serious and Michael will be back for the Down game,” Bonner said. "He’s following the rehab guidelines under Cathal Ellis (physiotherapist). We hope that he’ll be available sooner rather than later - and he’ll be ready for the Down game.”

Donegal have three points from their first two outings, following an 0-18 to 0-16 opening weekend victory over Tyrone at Healy Park.

Bonner added: “It’s important that we get lads game time. We need them to get to match pace and at the same time to be competitive. We always said that we’d be using the League to get players as much game time as possible and we’ll be using more this weekend.”

Last weekend saw Conor McCarthy score a hat-trick of first-half goals for Monaghan before Conor McManus added a fourth in the second half, although eight points from Patrick McBrearty helped salvage a draw for Bonner’s team.

“We are attacking well, but we have to be better defensively,” he added. “That’s the challenge for us. We aren’t as bad as we showed at stages last Saturday. There’s always work to do, whether it be on attack or defence. We know that we need to get better. We have put up some big scores, which we’re happy with, but we need to find the balance now.”