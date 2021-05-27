Permutations aplenty: More than points at stake in the Allianz Football League

A whopping 27 counties possess the potential to secure top two finishes in their Allianz League groups this weekend. Some of those, admittedly, are only mathematical possibilities — we're looking at you here Laois, Longford and Wicklow — but it's already done for Roscommon, Down, Westmeath and Leitrim who are guaranteed bottom two spots regardless of results.
Only one from Dublin and Galway, who meet in Tuam, can potentially overtake Kerry to reach the Division 1 semi-finals. Picture: Sportsfile

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 19:28
Paul Keane

Division 1 North

The more intriguing of the top-flight groups with only two points currently separating bottom team Monaghan from pace setters Donegal. Armagh play Donegal and Tyrone play Monaghan, both on Saturday evening.

A draw is all Donegal require to advance to the semi-finals while a win for Tyrone would take them through. Monaghan, mathematically, aren’t out of the promotion picture either.

Division 1 South

Holders Kerry are already assured of a top-two finish and a semi-final place. They could lose away to Roscommon on Sunday and still finish second as only one from Dublin and Galway, who meet in Tuam, can potentially overtake the Kingdom. A Kerry win would almost certainly secure top spot, and the ‘easier’ of the semi-finals.

They are 13 points better off than Dublin whom they lead the table with jointly. A draw will suffice for the All-Ireland holders though a Galway win would leave the Tribesmen in the semi-finals and Dublin in an unlikely relegation battle.

Division 2 North

Not a whole pile to play for as Mayo and Meath, who face each other on Sunday in Castlebar, are both undefeated and jointly lead on four points.

Westmeath and Down, who meet in Mullingar, are merely playing to generate momentum ahead of their relegation play-off.

Division 2 South

There’ll be much at stake on Sunday when Clare host Cork. Clare only require a draw to move within 70 minutes of Division 1.

However, a Cork win, allied to Kildare beating Laois in Portlaoise, would result in a three-way tie at the top. In that event, scoring differences would kick in. A giant win for Laois could technically secure them a top-two finish but it’s unlikely.

Division 3 North

Even defeat to Ulster champions Cavan would probably still secure a top-two finish for in-form Derry. Cavan’s need for a win is greater as Fermanagh can potentially leapfrog them into second.

Rock bottom Longford still possess a mathematical chance of staying up but they’d need all the stars to align for that to become reality.

Division 3 South

Just like the other Division 3 group, first plays second and third plays fourth. Pacesetters Offaly will finish top if they beat Munster champions Tipperary, or draw with them.

Limerick know that if they beat Wicklow in Aughrim then they could pick Tipp’s pockets and sneak into second position themselves. There’s even a possibility that Wicklow, promoted last season, could stay up if they win. Scoring differences would come into play then.

Division 4 North

Mickey Harte’s Louth can secure second place if they beat Tony McEntee’s Sligo in Dundalk. Antrim are already through to a promotion semi-final regardless of what happens at home to Leitrim.

Shield semi-finals are in place for the teams that finish in the bottom two.

Division 4 South

Top spot in the three-team group is Carlow’s if they beat Wexford Saturday and Waterford would finish second. However, a Wexford win would see them leapfrog Waterford and shove the Déise into the shield competition.

Latest

Sport
