Clare v Cork is more litmus test than league tie, says Paudie Kissane

A week after confirming his retirement as a Cork footballer, Paudie Kissane jumped into a coaching role with new Clare manager Colm Collins in late 2013.

Novices at that level — and taking on a county mired in Division 4 since 2008, with just seven wins from 31 championship games this century — it appeared a challenge of Everestian proportions.

“I’d hope that in a year or two I can look back and say that I helped them to improve,” offered Kissane, an All-Ireland winner and All-Star with Cork in 2010, at the time.

Kissane’s stay with Clare turned out to be relatively brief — just a year. But what a year. Promotion at the first attempt and a one-point round 3 qualifier defeat to Kildare, just the second time since 2000 that Clare had won two championship games in a summer.

Seven years later, Collins is still in charge, the longest-serving inter-county football manager in the game, with a graph that has consistently arrowed upwards. Established in Division 2 now, they can make a compelling case for being the second-best team in Munster if they beat Cork on Sunday, finishing the Division 2 south group campaign with a perfect record and probably consigning Cork to a relegation play-off.

Kissane, of course, will be watching on.

“I think it’s going to be a great indicator of where both teams are at, because it’s game three now and, with the short lead into the league, it was going to take a while for teams to get up to speed,” said Kissane, a coach but also a sports scientist who runs PK Athlete Development and Performance.

“I think there’d be a bit of relief in the Cork camp after last weekend that they got two points on the board. They’ve lost to Kildare and beaten Laois and, if you were to stand back and assess where they are right now, I think you’d say there are loads of things to work on, but there’s a very strong mindset of looking forward and pushing on to the next challenge.

That’s Clare away this weekend and that’s a challenge you’d want at this stage. It’ll give us a great marker for where both sides are at.

On his first night speaking with the Clare players in 2013, Collins told them they should be in the country’s top 16 teams on a consistent basis, league and championship. It wasn’t quite Jim McGuinness’ "we’ll win the All-Ireland" opening-night speech with Donegal in 2010, but it was a significant statement that he and his players have delivered upon.

Clare reached the championship’s last eight in 2016 and came within a one-point loss to Meath in 2019 of reaching the Super 8s. Top eight league football has so far eluded them, but two more wins — possibly even just one — could achieve that now. It would be even more incredible considering Gary Brennan’s retirement.

“They’ve lost other significant players over the years, the likes of Joe Hayes, but Colm is great for bringing through new players. Look at Daniel Walsh’s performance against Laois, excellent, and that’s allowed them to avoid being a yo-yo team in Division 2,” said Kissane, who moved on to coaching spells with Cork and Limerick.

The big question is are they ready for Division 1 football? Or Cork for that matter? Roscommon and Cavan were promoted from Division 2 in 2018 and came straight back down in 2019. The same thing happened to Meath across 2019 and 2020. Six of the last 10 counties relegated from Division 1 had been there for just a single season.

“I think you have to test yourself, you want to test yourself,” said Kissane, who played in three league final wins with Cork between 2010 and 2012. “If a team comes up from Division 2, right, yes, there’s a jump from the strongest in Division 2 to the strongest in Division 1, but challenging yourself at the highest level is what it’s all about. Obviously, what you don’t want is to go up and experience a few heavy losses and go back down; there can be knock-on effects with that. But if you have a team that’s looking to do well in the championship, your target is to be holding your own in Division 1.”

With his S&C hat on, Kissane is keeping an eye on how teams are handling the return to activity. He has some skin in that game because he’s involved with Éire Óg, which has a Cork SAFC football final against Mallow to prepare for on June 19.

“Look, it’s possible injuries could occur in the circumstances we’re in but, I think with good practice, there’s still every chance that they can be avoided,” said Kissane. “It comes down to being a small bit patient and realising there was a five-month gap there without anything going on. That’s easy for me to say though, because if you’re a county team looking to push on in the league and the championship, then it is obviously just around the corner. It’s hard to be patient.”