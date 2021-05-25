Leitrim boss Terry Hyland relishing fans’ return for trip to Antrim

Leitrim manager Terry Hyland has welcomed the return of supporters to games in Northern Ireland ahead of his team’s trip to Belfast on Sunday.

The GAA has confirmed that 500 spectators will be allowed to attend Allianz League games in the North from this weekend.

It’s in line with an easing of restrictions in Northern Ireland which allows for 500 to attend general outdoor sports events and gatherings from this week.

There will be four NFL games in Northern Ireland this weekend with Armagh and Donegal meeting in Armagh city on Saturday evening and Tyrone playing Monaghan in Omagh.

Earlier on Saturday, Fermanagh will host Longford in Enniskillen in Division 3 North while Hyland’s Leitrim will travel to Belfast’s Corrigan Park to play Antrim on Sunday in Division 4 North.

The breakdown of the 500 is as follows; 400 tickets to the host county, to be sold locally, and 50 complimentary tickets to each of the participating teams. Those 100 tickets are intended for non-playing players and county officials with no sale of tickets to away supporters.

Hyland, who will manage Leitrim against table-toppers Antrim, said it’s a positive development that should give people hope and optimism.

“I have no problem with 500 attending because at the end of the day I have always said that, yes, the GAA is about people participating but it’s as much about the people that go to see it,” said Hyland.

“It will be great to see supporters being part of match days again. To be honest, 500 people isn’t going to make a huge difference but it is a sign that we’re turning a corner and pushing on and making progress.

Really it should lift the spirits of everyone to see people moving around again and going to GAA games. It suggests we’re slowly getting back to some sort of normality.

The former Cavan manager said he has no concerns about the health of his coaching staff or his players ahead of the trip north.

“To be fair, it depends on how it’s controlled and the protocols in place but I presume there’ll be no real mixing with the opposition, aside from the game itself, there’ll be no mixing with county board guys so there will be no real engagement between people,” said Hyland. “The fans will be well outside the white line and the players will all be within it. I don’t see any issues at all.

“The main thing for me is that it feels as if we’re gradually getting back to decent crowds again at our games, which is only a good thing.”

The 400 tickets will all be sold locally with the following pricing structure; £15 for Division 1 and 2 NFL games and Division 1 NHL games and £10 for Division 3 and 4 NFL games and Division 2 and 3 NHL games.

According to the GAA: “These arrangements will be reviewed at the conclusion of the Allianz Leagues in line with public health advice at that time.”